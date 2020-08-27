The global outdoor power equipment market accounted for US$ 25.55 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period 2020–2027, to account for US$ 34.11 Bn by 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., STIGA S.p.A., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Company, YAMABIKO Corporation

The demand for landscaping services is increasing owing to factors such as rising urbanization, infrastructure development, high disposable incomes, and presence of large commercial spaces. On the contrary, due to high maintenance costs of equipment that are used for heavy applications may restrain the growth of outdoor power equipment market. The growing traction of robotic lawn mowers among end users and demand for connected equipment will boost the outdoor power equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Globally, outdoor power equipment market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous infrastructural developments taking place across the globe. In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry is fueling the demand for these equipment in the commercial sector. The increasing focus on sustainable environmental growth, rising construction industry, and growing number of electric-powered equipment are among the key driving factors for the growth of the global outdoor power equipment market. North America held the largest share of the outdoor power equipment market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020–2027. Europe and APAC held the second and third position in the global outdoor power equipment market in 2019 respectively.

The overall outdoor power equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the outdoor power equipment market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global outdoor power equipment market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the outdoor power equipment market.

