Oil Country Tubular Goods includes casing tubing and line pipe for oil and gas transportation and management at various level, it is used for onshore and offshore applications. It is used in oil and gas production thus, it needs high strength and corrosion resistance against the carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide contained in well. They are essential for development of oil reserves to bring them to desired production levels. Such factors is anticipated to form the primary drivers of oil country tubular goods market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Centric Pipe, ILJIN Steel Co., National-Oilwell Varco Inc., SB International, Inc., Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Tenaris SA, TMK, TPCO Enterprise Inc., U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc., Vallourec SA

What is the Dynamics of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market?

Expansion of offshore in deep and ultra-deep water is anticipated to propel the growth of the global oil country tubular goods market. Nevertheless, high service cost might hinder the growth of the global oil country tubular goods market. Furthermore, growing technological advancements to help increase productivity are anticipated to create opportunities for the oil country tubular goods market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market?

The “Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global oil country tubular goods market with detailed market segmentation by process, product, application and geography. The global oil country tubular goods market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oil country tubular goods market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global oil country tubular goods market is segmented on the process, product and application. On the basis of process, the oil country tubular goods market is segmented into seamless and welded. On the basis of product, the oil country tubular goods market is segmented drill pipe, well casing, production tubing. On the basis of application, the oil country tubular goods market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

What is the Regional Framework of Oil Country Tubular Goods Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global oil country tubular goods market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oil country tubular goods market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

