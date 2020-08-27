Smart helmets are quickly gaining popularity among bicyclists and motorcyclists for enhanced security, safety, and comfort which is likely to drive the smart helmet markets. They are also being broadly used in various sporting events as well as for military and firefighting purposes. Factors such as strict road safety regulations laid down by governments, growing adoption of advanced wearable technology, and awareness regarding personal safety are expected to drive the demand of smart helmet market.

Key Players:

1. 360fly Inc

2. Babaali

3. Daqri LLC

4. Forcite Helmet System Pvt

5. Fusar Technologies Inc

6. Jager HelmX Smart Helmets

7. Jarvish Inc

8. Lifebeam Technologies Ltd

9. Nand Logic Corp

10. Sena Technologies Inc

What is the Dynamics of Smart Helmet Market?

Rise in focus on minimizing the use of mobile phones while riding has created a major opportunity for the development and commercialization of innovative, feature-rich, and advanced smart helmets. Rising product adoption by bike riders coupled with increasing sales of motorbikes is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the smart helmet market in near future. Combination of video recording cameras and advanced sensors, such as optical heart-rate sensors and accelerometers, has allowed users to effectively monitor their vital statistics and surroundings. Also, the high price of smart helmets, high investments in product research and development, concerns regarding vision distraction, and lack of awareness regarding the benefits and safety features are some of the major factors that may hinder growth of smart helmet market over the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Smart Helmet Market?

The ?Global Smart Helmet Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Helmet market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Helmet market with detailed market segmentation by product range, and application. The global Smart Helmet market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Helmet market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart Helmet market.

What is the Smart Helmet Market Segmentation?

The global Smart Helmet market is segmented on the basis of product range, and application. On the basis of product range, market is segmented as Cloud, and On-Premise. On the basis of application, market is segmented as BFSI, Government, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Smart Helmet Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Helmet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Helmet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Helmet market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Helmet market in these regions. Business and customer base of market players. The market players from Smart Helmet market are anticipated