Point of Care Ultrasound Market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) market is projected to witness significant growth during the forthcoming years owing to rapidly increasing geriatric population base worldwide. According to World Population prospects, population aged 60 years and above accounted for 962 million in 2017 and is estimated to exceed 2 billion by 2050. This factor will surge the demand for portable devices that are used at patients bedside for diagnostic as well as therapeutic purposes. Availability of affordable and portable POC ultrasound systems offering relevant information for clinical assessment will increase its adoption. Application of POCUS in various specialities including critical care, gynaecology, cardiology, anaesthesiology and in emergency departments will propel business growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements coupled with increasing demand for mobile point of care ultrasound systems to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes should positively impact industry growth. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by numerous organizations such as Society of Point of Care Ultrasound (SPOCUS) to promote the usage of point of care ultrasound systems and educate professionals from all specialties will further accelerate business growth. However, irregular reimbursement policies may impede point of care (POC) ultrasound business growth to certain extent over the forecast timeframe.

Diagnostic devices segment held more than 65% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at significant rate by 2025. Rapid advances in sensors and microelectronics along with introduction of new applications have paved the way for evolution of POC diagnostic ultrasound systems. Growing inclination towards portable, multi-use and versatile systems to ensure efficient diagnosis will foster segmental growth in the foreseeable future.

Therapeutic devices segment is poised to experience lucrative CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of POC ultrasound will spur the segment revenue. Therapeutic POCUS device used in non-invasive techniques resulting in surging adoption in hospitals, clinics, homecare and ASCs for various treatments will boost the segment growth.

Trolley based segment accounted for over USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to hold significant revenue share by 2025. Increasing usage of these systems in emergency department as well as acute care settings will propel the segment growth. Growing need for trolley based systems in healthcare settings owing to its benefits such as ease of usage, better image quality and built-in advanced features will foster segment growth.

Handheld segment held considerable revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to witness around 7% CAGR over the coming years. Segment growth is attributable to increasing demand for handheld POC ultrasound system in primary care, operating rooms and intensive care units. Focus of companies on development of technologically advanced handheld products such as Clarius, a handheld POC ultrasound scanner that connects wirelessly to a smartphone app and displays the image; thus development of such advanced products will favor segment growth.

Cardiology application segment held momentous share in 2018 and will experience over 5.3% CAGR during the forecast timeline. Cardiac POC ultrasound provides accurate hemodynamic profiling that facilitates physicians to evaluate cardiac function and efficiently direct patient care for better outcomes. Growing demand for cardiac POC ultrasound for rapid bedside cardiac assessment is expected to boost industry growth.

Obstetrics & gynaecology segment held more than 20% revenue share in 2018 and will witness similar trend over the coming years. Growing use of real-time imaging in obstetrics & gynaecology should favour industry growth. Additionally, application in imaging mobile subjects such as foetus and quick viewing of an organ from different orientations will accelerate obstetrics & gynaecology POCUS segment growth.

Hospitals segment held momentous share in 2018 and is estimated to exceed USD 900 million by 2025. Rising usage of point of care ultrasound as an integral part of diagnosis, follow-up and treatment of various diseases in hospital settings will fuel segmental growth. Moreover, surge in demand for point of care ultrasound in emergency and trauma cases will spur business revenue during the forthcoming years.

Maternity centers segment is projected to witness significant CAGR of more than 5.2% over the analysis timeframe. Increasing access to POCUS in maternity centers, growing adoption of advanced point of care ultrasound services especially in developed and developing economies will foster maternity centers segmental growth. Moreover, growing emphasis on routine ultrasound throughout pregnancy will further drive the industry growth.

North America point of care ultrasound market held over 35% revenue share in 2018 owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Technological advancements in portable POC ultrasound devices is expected to surge its adoption. Growing demand for point of care ultrasound in emergency departments, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and strong foothold of prominent industry players in the region are factors driving regional growth.

Asia Pacific point of care ultrasound market will witness lucrative CAGR of around 7% over the coming years. Highly populous countries such as China and India prone to various infectious and chronic diseases will act as a primary driver for regional growth. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding diagnostic and therapeutic point of care ultrasound systems along with increasing healthcare spending will foster regional business growth over the analysis period.

Prominent industry players operating in the point of care ultrasound industry include Analogic, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Fujifilm, B. Braun, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Electronics and Toshiba. Focus of industry players on strategic alliances and development of superior point of care ultrasound systems that are precise and cost-effective to cater increasing consumer demand drives industry growth. For instance, in April 2017, B. Braun and Phillips entered strategic alliance to develop ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia and vascular access. Such strategies assist the company to broaden its existing product portfolio and strengthen its customer base.

Point of Care Ultrasound Industry Viewpoint

Introduction of ultrasound as an investigative tool for demonstrating normal anatomy & pathology marks the beginning of its adoption during and after the Second World War across different centers globally. In the early 1970, use of ultrasound for generating images of the pelvis, abdomen and other minor parts, was introduced at the radiology meetings as well as in literature. Further in 1979, development of real-time scanning, enabled radiologists to observe live images illustrating anatomy. Later, advent of technology in ultrasound led to development of point of care ultrasound (POCUS) in 1990s, for use in obstetrics. POCUS was then used by physicians in emergency departments since late 1990s. Use of POCUS for multiple specialties in various healthcare settings further increased after 2010. The application of point of care ultrasound in emergency medicine is expanding rapidly over the recent years. Adoption of point of care ultrasound systems by emergency physicians ensures improved diagnostic accuracy and reduced length of stay & consultation time in the emergency department. Increasing demand for these systems for enhanced diagnosis and treatment will thus accelerate point of care ultrasound industry growth during the forecast period.

