Smart waste collection is a primary feature in the development of smart cities to offer an enhanced lifestyle in urban areas. The growing adoption of smart city initiatives across all the regions supports the growth of the smart waste collection market. The rising use of data analytics by waste collection companies helps in enhancing the efficiency of the companies. Hence, such factors are propelling the growth of the market.

The increasing government initiatives, severe regulations, and large-scale investments with the advent of IoT are driving the growth of the smart waste collection market. However, the high maintenance cost may restrain the growth of the smart waste collection market. Furthermore, the growing use of data analytics in waste management operations is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Bigbelly, Inc.

2. BIN-e

3. Covanta Holding Corporation

4. Ecube Labs Co., Ltd.

5. Enerkem

6. Enevo

7. OnePlus Systems, Inc.

8. Sensoneo

9. Suez

10. Veolia

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Waste Collection Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Waste Collection Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Waste Collection Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Waste Collection Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Waste Collection Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Waste Collection Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

