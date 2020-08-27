Email marketing software is the software used by organizations for email marketing, it automates email communication with prospects and customers. Growing digitalization, rising automation in the organizations, and increasing penetration with digital marketing are influencing the growth of the email marketing software market during the forecast period.

Increasing the use of the internet coupled with the rising use of smartphones and tablets are the major factor contributing to the growth of the email marketing market. However, the availability of open-source software is the key hindering factor for the growth of the email marketing market. Further, growing awareness among enterprises concerning email marketing along with the cost-effective solution offered by the software is expected to boom the email marketing market growth.

Key Players:

Constant Contact, Inc.

2. ConvertKit LLC

3. GetResponse

4. HubSpot, Inc.

5. Mailchimp

6. Mailgun Technologies, Inc.

7. MailKitchen

8. Salesforce.com, Inc.

9. SendinBlue

10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Email Marketing Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Email Marketing Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Email Marketing Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Email Marketing Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Email Marketing Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Email Marketing Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

