Financial auditing services help the companies to ensure accounting records in an accurate representation of the transactions. Stringent regulations regarding reporting and disclosure of financial details are projected to upthrust the financial auditing professional services market growth. Further, growing outsourcing for auditing tasks across the organization due to a cost-effective solution and rising complexity in the process of auditing is influencing the growth of the financial auditing professional services market.

Key Players:

1. BDO Global

2. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

3. EY (Ernst and Young Global Limited)

4. Grant Thornton International

5. KPMG International

6. Mazars

7. Moore Global Network Limited

8. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

9. RSM International

10. SC and H Group, Inc.

Financial audit reports enable enterprises to address operational issues and identify opportunities that help to enhance the performance of the organization. Additionally, it helps businesses in making strategic decisions related to capital allocation, business expansion, and operational efficiency. Thereby, increasing demand for the auditing services among the organization that propels the growth of the market. Moreover, stringent regulations, such as a mandate for companies to audit their books and publish financial figures at the end of a financial year, are also increasing demand for financial auditing professional services market during the forecast period.

The global Financial auditing professional services market is segmented on the basis type, service, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as external audit, internal audit. On the basis of service the market is segmented as due diligence, employee benefit plan audit, financial statement audit, service organization control (SOC) audit, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retails, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Financial auditing professional services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Financial auditing professional services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting financial auditing professional services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the financial auditing professional services market in these regions.