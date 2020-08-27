Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft Window Frame market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aircraft Window Frame Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aircraft Window Frame market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Aircraft Window Frame Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Aircraft Window Frame Market size valued at over USD 135 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit around 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing aircraft production owing to rising air travel along with improving disposal income per capita are driving the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. Improving tourism along with increasing demand from low cost carriers are expected to significantly improve the industry demand. Advancements in manufacturing technologies along with usage of lightweight materials for lowering the overall aircraft weight are providing a positive outlook for the industry expansion.

Government organisations across the globe are focussed on promoting domestic aircraft production for ensuring economic development along with expansion of the overall aviation industry. Moreover, multiple government organisations across the globe are also offering tax incentives and benefits to aircraft manufacturers to enhance their manufacturing facilities and increase aircraft production output. For instance, in January 2019, Indian government announced the development of a blueprint with a focus on encouraging and promoting the domestic manufacturing of aircrafts and components by offering financing assistance to industry players.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies, including the advent of additive manufacturing in aviation industry are providing a positive outlook for the market share expansion. The benefits offered by the technology including rapid prototyping, lower manufacturing time, and reduced material wastage are further expanding the market size. For instance, in 2017, GKN Aerospace announced the launch of its 3D printed components for Boeing 737 aircrafts.

Industry players are continuously investing in R&D for developing advanced manufacturing technologies for window frames. For instance, Nordam along with Hexcel Corp. are offering composite aircraft window frames, that are manufactured using the innovative HexMC technology. This play a major role in improving the frame corrosion resistance, durability, and lowers maintenance significantly.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Aircraft Window Frame Market

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Aircraft

China Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Aircraft, 2018 (Units)

Commercial aircraft will account for the maximum volume in the aircraft window frame market share over the forecast timeframe. This can be attributed to the rising demand for narrow and wide body aircrafts globally. The proliferating demand for low cost carriers along with improving network routes with low cost fares are driving the segment share over the projected timeframe. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers are focussing on increasing the production for meeting the overall growing aircraft demand. For instance, in January 2019, Boeing announced its plans to ramp up the 787 Dreamliner production to around 14 planes per month.

Helicopters will account for a considerable share in the market over the forecast timeframe. This can be credited to the rising demand for helicopters for a wide range of applications including tourism, emergency rescue, and specialized combat missions, among others. Moreover, the ability of these helicopters to perform a wide range of operations including vertical take-off and landing, along with the ability to manoeuvre across areas further accentuates the segment share.

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Product

The cabin will account for the highest share in the market over the study timeframe. This can be attributed to the increasing focus of aircraft manufacturers to increase passenger seating capacities for utilizing maximum aircraft floor area. This results in incorporating additional window frames along with seats in aircrafts to improve operational efficiency. The increasing demand for double storeyed widebody aircrafts with passenger seating in two floors further accentuates the market demand over the study timeframe.

Cockpit will account for a considerable growth rate in the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the requirement for highly durable and strong window frames to withstand higher temperatures and altitudes. Moreover, advancements in cockpit windows along with polarizing capabilities for offering pilots improved vision during diversified climatic conditions further expands the segment size over the suggested timeframe.

Aircraft Window Frame Market, By Region

Europe Aircraft Window Frame Industry Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Europe aircraft window frame market will account for a considerable share owing to the increasing demand for low cost carriers across the region. The availability of low fare rates along with expansion of travel routes further enhances the regional share over the study timeframe. Rising prevalence of business jets are further expanding the regional share. The prevalence of innovative private jet ownership programs including the fractional jet ownership along with the availability of jet charter services are positively influencing the regional demand.

North America will account for a significant share in the market size. This can be attributed to the presence of multiple aircraft manufacturers across the region including Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, among others focussing on wide range of aircrafts targeting different customers. Moreover, rising aircraft production and deliveries are playing a major role in boosting the regional share over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in 2019, Boeing announced the total aircraft deliveries for 2018 accounted for 806 aircrafts. Moreover, the company also announced the growth in its order book accounting for around 893 net orders.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Aircraft Window Frame Market

Few of the prominent players in the aircraft window frame market share include SIFCO Industries, LMI Aerospace, Nordam Group, PPG Industries Inc, ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, and GKN Aerospace. Joint ventures and partnerships are among the key strategies adopted by industry participants to increase their market share. For instance, in June 2013, Nordam Group in association with Boeing announced the manufacturing of 20,000 composite window frames for the 787 Dreamliner.

Industry Viewpoint

Aircraft window frames offers superior sturdiness and rigidity to the windows for operating in diversified altitudes and climatic conditions. Rising aircraft production along with order delivery backlogs from major aircraft manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus are driving the market share. The aircraft window frame industry share is set to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for large sized aircraft windows and increasing emphasis on the development of light weight aircraft window frames. Rising emphasis on improving fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions are some of the major focus areas of aircraft manufacturers for improving their sales. Growing demand for commercial and regional owing to reduced air fares along with increasing adoption of low-cost carriers are further escalating the market size over the study period

Research Methodology: Aircraft Window Frame Market

