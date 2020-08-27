Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market.

All-Terrain Vehicle Market size exceeded USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 3.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Growing inclination towards off-road sports activities across the globe will escalate the all-terrain vehicle market size over the projected timeline. For instance, in January 2019, Desert Series Pro ATV championship in the U.S. attracted trail riding enthusiasts. Increasing sports activities and desert competitions such as GNCC Amateur Competition will further drive the vehicle demand.

Rising number of adventure parks and trails will boost the all-terrain vehicle market growth. For instance, in June 2018, New Brunswick, Canada allocated investment of USD 15.78 million for development of motorized trails for ATV. Further, the U.S. Forest Service launched Travel Management & Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Program to increase the awareness regarding the availability of trails. Active government support for developing off-road trails will strengthen the industry share in the next six years.

Increasing disposable income in developed and emerging nations will boost the all-terrain vehicle market demand over the forecast timeline. According to National Bureau of Statistics, China, in 2017, per capita disposable income surged by over 9% as compared to 2016. As per Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, India, in 2017, per capita disposable income rose by over 8% as compared to 2016. Moreover, proliferating tourism industry will induce significant growth potential in the industry landscape.

Ongoing investment to improve vehicle performance and enhance consumer experience will boost the all-terrain vehicle market revenue. Industry players are implementing innovative technologies such as Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) to impart superior stability and operation in variable terrains. Adoption of systems to smoothen ride over rough terrains will further expand the industry size over forecast period.

The ATV offers compact size and sharp handling reducing the turning radius and improving the manoeuvring capability in tight spaces. Low centre of gravity offers improved vehicle control and functionality in rough terrain regions. Superior operability in the variable terrains in supporting the vehicle adoption. However, increasing fatalities arising from off-road vehicles may restrict the market growth.

Youth segment in the all-terrain vehicle market will witness substantial growth over the projected timeline owing to adoption of advanced technologies such as continuously variable transmission to enhance vehicle performance. Industry participants are launching products to attract consumers. For instance, in March 2017, Polaris Industries introduced ACE 150 EFI for users above 10 years. Increasing product availability will expand the industry size.

Adult segment holds a substantial share in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market size owing to increasing spending in off-trailing activities. According to Outdoor Recreation Industry, in 2017, the U.S. participants spend over USD 25 billion in trail sports. Vast presence of recreation facilities is driving the vehicle demand. Growing vehicle adoption for managing livestock, transport supplies and ploughing fields will support industry proliferation. Moreover, the improved safety features including brake wear indicator, exhaust port restrictor and engine stop lanyard will positively influence the industry growth.

400cc-800cc segment holds significant share in the all-terrain vehicle market owing to its demand for utility and search & rescue operations. Government organizations are adopting the ATVs for rescue operations in the wilderness areas. Industry participants are introducing the product to serve larger consumer base. For instance, in June 2018, Suzuki Motor Corporation launched new product line up including Quad 500XP, 500X and 750XP with features including enhanced vehicle practicality and increased towing capacity.

Above 800cc segment will register significant growth in the all-terrain vehicle market share owing to increasing off-trailing events. The events consist of ATVs with higher displacement engines to deliver greater torque gaining competitive advantage. Shifting trends from circuit tracks to long desert race events will proliferate the segment growth over the forecast timeframe. Industry players are developing vehicles with superior performance and handling. For instance, October 2018, Polaris introduced Sportsman ® XP 1000 and Sportsman ® 850 SP. These models feature rider-inspired improvements with class-leading ground clearance and bigger suspension travel supporting the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Recreation holds a substantial share in all-terrain vehicle market with shifting inclination towards hiking and camping. Government organizations are organising multiple programs and providing grants for individuals involved in off-highway activities. For instance, in 2017, Oregon Parks & Recreation Department introduced ATV Program for providing information related to off-road vehicle driving opportunities. This program also grants funding for emergency medical services and safety education promoting the segment growth.

Military will witness substantial growth in the market owing to superior mobility provided for tactical missions. High manoeuvrability and flexibility along with superior navigational aids to provide instant directions for vehicle operators will influence the segment growth. Military organisations involve in strategic contracts with OEMs for advancing their military fleet.

North America holds significant share in the all-terrain vehicle market owing to increasing preferences for recreational activities including camping and forest adventures. Presence of multiple off-road parks and trials including rocky ridge ranch, river valley motocross, oak hill raceway and northwest ohv park will proliferate the industry share over the projected timeframe. Moreover, off-road race competitions such as ATV mud nationals, ATV super challenge series, and pro quad championship series will support the industry growth.

Europe will witness steady growth owing to increasing OHV demand from military segment. Market participants are developing vehicles for defense forces to enhance soldier mobility and payload carrying capacity. For instance, in September 2013, Oshkosh Defense launched ATV with high mobility and useful lifecycle. Asia Pacific will foresee strong growth in the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) market share owing to proliferating tourism industry and rising demand in utility applications such agriculture and livestock management.

Key industry participants in the all-terrain vehicle market include Polaris Industries Inc, Bombardier Recreational Products, HiSun Motors, Textron Industries, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Yamaha and Suzuki Motor Corporation. Industry players are introducing products with low emission to meet environmental standards and strengthen their regional presence. For instance, in March 2019, DDR USA Inc launched Stealth ATV with features including dual arm suspension, four-disc brakes and full digital dashboard.

Stringent government authorities including Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) enact multiple standards to permit the safe use of all-terrain vehicle. For instance, in US, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America develops standard regarding the configuration, equipment and performance of four-wheel ATVs. These standards ensure occupant safety during vehicle operations supporting the ATV market growth by 2025. Organisations including All-Terrain Vehicles Safety Institute from California also conduct awareness programs regarding driver safety and promote usage of protection wears such as helmets and seatbelts influencing the industry demand.

