Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Trauma Fixation Devices Market size was valued at 7.2 USD billion in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 4.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. trauma fixation devices market, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing incidence of road accidents is estimated to propel trauma fixation devices market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.25 million people die annually due to road traffic accidents and crashes. An additional 20-50 million are injured or physically disabled. Road traffic accidents are considered as one of the leading causes of death and disability. Hence, rising number of road accidents and injuries will act as high impact rendering factor for boosting demand for trauma fixation devices.

Trauma fixation devices has undergone revolutionary changes in terms of technology and user friendliness. The demand for these devices is increasing as a result of technological advancements. Technologically advanced products such as drug eluting implants, bioresorbable implants and nano-coated devices have significantly driven trauma fixation devices market growth.

However, lack of trained professionals to operate technologically complex devices will obstruct trauma fixation devices market share. The novel trauma fixation devices come along with complex technical procedures that require skilled professionals to operate. Most of the developing and underdeveloped economies are facing shortage of such experts, that will hamper industry expansion to certain extent over the coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Trauma Fixation Devices Market, By Product

Germany trauma fixation devices market share, by product, 2018

External trauma fixation devices market size is expected to expand at 5.3% CAGR across the forecast period. External fixator types include, circular, unilateral, and hybrid fixators. High segmental growth is attributed to increasing usage of external trauma fixation devices, rising incidence of bone related injuries that needs alignment and support for appropriate fixation and increasing technological advancements in such devices.

Internal fixators held significant market share, accounting for a total value of USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow considerably over the forecast timeframe. High demand for internal trauma fixators is due to its cost effectiveness and anatomical compatibility, thereby boosting product demand and overall industry growth.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market, By Material

Stainless steel segment held over 50% market share in 2018. Stainless steel is one of the frequently used biomaterials in internal fixation implants because of its favourable combination of mechanical properties, cost effectiveness and corrosion resistance in comparison to other biomaterials. Moreover, countries with low income mostly prefer usage of stainless steel due to its cost effectiveness, thus increasing segmental growth.

Titanium as a biomaterial is expected to expand at 5.1% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. High growth is attributed to its various biomechanical applications. Titanium implants are presently gaining importance in various developed economies owing to its excellent biocompatibility. Moreover, lower modulus of elasticity and corrosion resistance characteristics of titanium will further augment segmental growth.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market, By Site

Lower extremities segment held major chunk of revenue around USD 4.3 billion in 2018. Bone degenerative diseases such as, osteoporosis, arthritis and others that cause friction between the joints and ultimately reduces bone strength leading to rapid injuries will drive lower extremities market during the foreseeable period.

Upper extremities segment covered around 40.0% market share in 2018. The increasing incidence of injuries and rising number of baby boomers will drive upper extremities market over the forecast timeframe. The growing prevalence of orthopaedic diseases will further boost industry growth.

Trauma Fixation Devices Industry, By End-use

Orthopaedic centers for trauma fixation procedures is forecasted to expand at CAGR of 5.3% across the forecast timeframe. Increasing number of orthopaedic centers in developed regions such as Europe and North America will augment the segmental growth over the coming years. People prefer orthopaedic centers over any other settings for orthopaedic procedures due to availability of state-of-the-art facilities to address the injury. Hence, the aforementioned reasons will positively drive trauma fixation devices market share during the analysis period.

Hospitals segment is expected to hold significant revenue during the analysis period. Hospitals as an end-use accounted for more than 35% market share in 2018. Growing incidence of injuries related to sports and hike in number of road accidents have augmented segmental growth. Increasing number of multispecialty hospitals with an aim to provide appropriate treatments for trauma injuries, mostly in the developing countries including India will propel industry growth. Additionally, cost effective treatments provided by various government hospitals in low income countries will act as major growth augmenting factor.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market, By Region

Europe trauma fixation devices market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. trauma fixation devices market size accounted over USD 4.0 billion in the year 2018. Presence of major industry players such as Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson will significantly drive the U.S. market. Moreover, rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases including osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis will show a positive growth trajectory over the forecast period. As per the National osteoporosis foundation, approximately 44 million Americans have low bone density and around 10 million Americans suffer from osteoporosis, thereby increasing regional growth.

Japan is estimated to exhibit a significant growth of 6.6% during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population base prone to physical injury and other degenerative orthopedic diseases. The increasing technological advancements in trauma fixation devices will further propel business growth over the forthcoming years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Few of the notable industry players operating in global trauma fixation devices market share are Acumed LLC, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Conmed Corporation, Bioretec Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These industry players implemented various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launch, etc. in order to capture high revenue share in the trauma fixation devices market.

Trauma Fixation Devices Industry Viewpoint

Trauma fixation devices market is estimated to experience robust growth across the analysis period. These devices have witnessed huge revolution in terms of technological advancements and user efficiency. Introduction of bio-absorbable implants in orthopaedics have revolutionized the concept of trauma fixation. The development of advance products such as bioactive coatings for orthopaedic implants, nano coated devices and others in trauma fixation industry have augmented the business growth. Major players such as Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) and Stryker have strong dominance over the trauma fixation market. Other players including Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. also embrace significant shares in the market. The aforementioned reasons will propel trauma fixation devices industry growth over the coming year

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Trauma Fixation Devices Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Trauma Fixation Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Trauma Fixation Devices industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Trauma Fixation Devices industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Trauma Fixation Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

