Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Electric Capacitor Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Electric Capacitor Market size valued at USD 19 billion in 2018 and is set to grow at over 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

North America Electric Capacitor Market Size, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing functionality, convergence & complexity of electronic devices coupled with rising demand for smart components from emerging markets will drive the electric capacitor market growth. Ongoing technological advancements in the consumer electronic industry, majorly across the smartphone segment has propelled the industry players to opt for high speed energy offering products. Moreover, increasing deployment across applications requiring a combination of high capacitance and voltage across the automobile & power T&D industries will complement the business outlook.

Long-term trends toward lower price & maintenance cost and limited import barriers are some of the vital prospects that will boost the market size. Moreover, the introduction of next generation automotive electronics to support advance driver support systems coupled with increasing consumer desire for mobility and connectivity will propel the industry landscape. In addition, the development of new applications including renewable energy systems, electronic controls for industrial machinery & engines, hybrid transportation concepts, and personal computing devices will further thrust the product demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electric Capacitor Market

Electric Capacitor Market, By Material

Film based electric capacitor market will witness a steady growth on account of increasing usage across automotive electronic units in line with their tendency to perform stable operations at higher temperature & vibrational environments. Widespread applicability of these products can further be attributed to their high voltage handling capability in comparison to its competitive counterparts.

Ongoing developments in the electric mobility sector has enhanced the utilization of automotive convenience systems including automatic windows, air conditioners, airbag controls, thus driving the electrolytic capacitor market growth. Moreover, favorable government initiatives for zero or low emission vehicles coupled with increase in the number of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) mounted within vehicles will instigate a positive business scenario.

Electric Capacitor Market, By Polarization

Polarized electric capacitor segment is anticipated to grow over 5% by 2025. High capacitance, ability to handle heavy charge & discharge cycles along with quick delivery & charge storage are some of the vital features stimulating the product penetration. In addition, the propensity to resist fast degradation while retaining its operational functionality will further augment the product demand.

Non-polarized segment will witness growth on account of high stability, lower current leakage and low losses at high frequencies. Increasing applicability of these products in applications ranging from digital devices & automotive to power transmission & distribution will complement the business outlook.

Electric Capacitor Market, By Voltage

Increasing demand for consumer electronics driven by robust growth in urban population along with their gradually declining prices will foster the low voltage market growth. Furthermore, ongoing economic growth has led to rise in disposable income across the globe. Moreover, the consequent rise in consumer income has further escalated the demand for automobile and consumer electronics which in turn drive the overall industry growth.

High voltage segment will exhibit growth owing to enhanced focus on reducing the power system losses and ensuring efficient & continuous power supply. Moreover, increased focus of utilities to avoid overload conditions, improve power flow between parallel lines and enhancing the system stability will further boost their deployment.

Electric Capacitor Market, By End-Use

China Electric Capacitor Industry, By End-Use, 2018

Electric capacitor market from consumer electronics will witness growth on account of rise in the demand for smartphones, digital camcorders, laptops along with their short replacement cycles. Advent of new technologies including 4K & OLED televisions with diversifying electronic content & functionality necessitates the need for increased energy density, capacitance & bandwidth, thus stimulating the product adoption.

Grid integration of renewable energy sources coupled with enhanced efforts to improve the efficiency, resiliency and quality of electrical systems will drive the market growth. In addition, gradual upgradation & replacement of the ageing grid infrastructure coupled with the ability of these systems to allow reliable & flexible power transmission through power factor improvement will propel the industry growth.

Electric Capacitor Market, By Region

Europe electric capacitor market size, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

Asia pacific electric capacitor market will witness substantial growth owing to robust manufacturing of consumer electronic products along with rising individual spending toward electronic appliances. Increasing dependency on technology for everyday activities facilitated by ongoing residential & commercial development projects will fuel the product demand. Accelerating growth of HVDC transmission technology & renewable energy including wind & solar along with the evolution of electric vehicle infrastructure will complement the business outlook.

Shifting trends toward energy-efficient technologies coupled with ambitious government plans pertaining emission reduction will enhance the Europe market growth. Moreover, increasing initiatives to promote electric mobility along with federal incentives to spur the adoption of renewable energy systems will provide a thrust to industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electric Capacitor Market

Prominent players catering to the market comprise of Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Kemet, Maxwell Technologies, AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier, Murata Manufacturing, WIMA GmbH, TDK-EPC Corporation, Samsung, Panasonic, Vishay Intertechnology, C&H Technology, Schaffner Group, Jianghai Capacitor, Hua Jung Components amongst others.

Accelerating investments in research & development coupled with strategic partnerships & alliances has been a key strategic inference by key industry players. Restructuring and material cost reductions for various capacitors to achieve improved outcomes is the focal point of leading industry giants.

Electric Capacitor Industry Viewpoint

Capacitors are electronic components that store, regulate and filter electrical energy and current flow. These are essential passive components that are utilized in circuit boards and are typically used for coupling, decoupling, oscillating, filtering and wave shapin

