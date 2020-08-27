Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace & Defense Ducting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerospace & Defense Ducting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market size valued at around USD 5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Growing requirement to provide optimum air supply, heating and ventilation to maintain comfortable aircraft cabin environment is escalating the aerospace & defense ducting market growth. Environment control system provides efficient air conditioning and pressurization through the aircraft utilizing multiple series of ducts for air conveyance. Increasing adoption of lightweight aircraft ducting to enhance fuel efficiency is further propelling the industry share.

Replacement of ageing aircrafts coupled with rising aircraft production will positively influence the market size over the forecast timeframe. Government funding targeted towards design and development of advanced aircraft ducting systems will augment the product penetration. For instance, in June 2018, European Union funded USD 0.56 million for the IDA (Intermediate Compressor Case Duct Aerodynamics) project under the Clean Sky 2 initiative. Incorporation of advanced ducting systems for efficient supply of bleed air will provide strong growth prospects for the industry size.

Proliferating aircraft demand owing to rising air passenger traffic and expansion of air travel routes are providing a positive outlook for the aerospace & defense ducting market share. Increasing aircraft deliveries to meet previous backlog orders will prominently contribute towards industry expansion over the study timeframe. For instance, in 2018, Boeing aircraft deliveries rose to 806 units with an increase of over 5.6% as compared with 2017.

Stringent flammability and smoke resistance regulations pertaining to aircraft ducting developed by FAA and ICAO are supporting the product penetration. The safety standards guide the industry players to provide superior and thermal resistant aircraft ducts. Complex design and development involved in manufacturing aircraft ducting along with higher raw material costs may hinder the business share.

Industry players are continuously investing in R&D activities for enhancing their product portfolio and complying them with regulations. Recent advancements in manufacturing technologies including additive manufacturing and laser sintering will significantly expand the aerospace & defense ducting market size. Utilization of computerized orbital welding techniques offering consistent and high-quality welds for developing leak proof ducts are gaining higher visibility. Moreover, manufacturers are developing in-house testing facilities providing high pressure and temperature pneumatic testing for aircraft ducts.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Aircraft

Commercial aircrafts are anticipated to hold a significant share in the aerospace & defense ducting market owing to rising demand for air travel and cargo transportation. Rising disposable income in emerging economies is prominently augmenting the air passenger traffic, thereby escalating the segment size. Further, larger cabin areas and air volume requirements in wide body aircrafts is providing potential opportunities for the segment growth.

Regional aircrafts are expected to witness a substantial growth owing to growing regional air connectivity and expansion of travel routes. Airliners are expanding the fleet size for serving direct regional new routes. For instance, in June 2018, Delta Airlines ordered 20 new CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier for connecting domestic air routes.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Duct Type

China Aerospace & Defense Ducting Industry, By Duct Type, 2018, (USD Million)

Rigid duct holds a significant share in aerospace & defense ducting market owing to higher air volume supply capabilities. Less resistance, better reliability and endurance limits offered by rigid ducts are positively influencing the market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, availability of numerous sizes and cross sections of rigid ducts for airframe applications will further support the industry size.

Semi rigid aerospace & defense ducting market size will witness around 5% CAGR till 2025 owing to their increasing deployment in aircraft heating and ventilation systems. Moreover, easy maintenance, quick installation and notable expansion and contraction capabilities are positively influencing the segment size over the projected timeframe.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Application

Airframe segment will dominate the aerospace & defense ducting market size, accounting for over USD 4.2 billion till 2025. Incorporation of airframe ducts for cabin air conditioning, oxygen control and anti-icing over leading edges of wings will significantly propel the segment size over the study timeframe. Increased adoption of wide body aircrafts incorporating larger cabin areas will further augment the industry size.

Engine segment will witness a considerable growth in the market size owing to utilization of high temperature and pressure ducts in bleed air systems. High precision ducts utilized for decreasing the airflow velocity in aircraft engines are gaining higher visibility. Moreover, development of high-performance turbofan engine ducts offering pressure variation and minimal turbulence will support the industry growth.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Pressure

High pressure aerospace & defense ducting market will showcase substantial growth owing to increasing utilization in cabin pressurization systems. Effective extraction of bleed air through large turbofans requires high pressure ducting across the air conditioning system. Moreover, incorporation of ultra-high-pressure engine technologies to reduce the carbon emissions will positively influence the segment size over the forecast timeframe.

Low pressure segment will showcase potential growth prospects owing to their multiple benefits including lower noise and enhanced airflow transmission capabilities. Increasing preference for utilizing low pressure ducts providing reduced frictional losses and lower space requirements will prominently augment the segment share.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Material

Titanium and titanium alloys are anticipated to hold a significant share in the aerospace & defense ducting market owing to their higher strength coupled with excellent weldability and ductility. Titanium ducts offer higher corrosion and thermal resistance without compromising structural integrity and will provide strong growth prospects for the segment share. Development of alloying elements offering reduced maintenance and effective compatibility with metals will support the industry size.

Composite segment will witness steady growth in the market owing to their increasing applications in environmental control systems. Increasing preference for improving the thermal efficiency and reducing the CO2 emissions will prominently contribute towards the adoption of composite ducting for air management. Moreover, stringent laws and regulations pertaining with aircraft emissions will positively support the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market, By Region

Europe Aerospace and Defense Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a substantial share owing to the rising air passenger traffic and aircraft deliveries. Expansion of fleet size along with improving economic conditions are driving the industry size over the study timeframe. For instance, in 2017, AirAsia Group expanded its operating fleet by 30 aircrafts to cater the increasing passenger traffic. Incorporation of lightweight and energy efficient ducts for next generation aircrafts will support the industry proliferation.

North America aerospace & defense ducting market will witness significant growth owing to the strong presence of aircraft manufacturers across the region. Industry players are maintaining strategic contracts and agreements for strengthening their foothold in the industry. For instance, in September 2017, Triumph Group signed the extension of contract for ECS ducting with Boeing, further bolstering their partnership and increasing revenue generation opportunities. Expansion of manufacturing facilities and proliferating aircraft production are positively influencing the market share.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market

The aerospace & defense ducting market share is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players including Senior Aerospace, Triumph Group, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Eaton Aerospace, Arrowhead Products, AIM Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace, PFW Aerospace GmbH, RMB Products, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Sigma Precision Components UK Ltd, Unison Industries, Stelia Aerospace. Key industry participants are involved in different strategies such as product development, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and contractual agreements to expand their business operations. For instance, in October 2018, Arrowhead Products announced new partnership with STS Component Solutions for expanding their distribution network across the globe.

Industry Viewpoint

Aviation regulatory bodies and government agencies have formulated various regulations and standards regarding the design dimensions of ducts, airworthiness, materials to be used etc considering the safety of passengers along with aircrafts. The development of new lightweight materials will enhance the mechanical and thermal characteristics of ducting systems further escalating the market size.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aerospace & Defense Ducting industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Aerospace & Defense Ducting industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Aerospace & Defense Ducting industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Aerospace & Defense Ducting industry.

Research Methodology: Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Aerospace & Defense Ducting in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580