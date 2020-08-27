Greens Powder Market Report 2020 is one of the fastest developing elements in the world market. The Greens Powder market has seen continuous development over the past decade and is expected to reach new levels of development in the 2020-2027 estimation period. The report estimates the key elements that play a role in the market. To provide the user with a clear summary of the market and assist in the implementation of their industry development programs. The report also includes a comprehensive PEST analysis for all five regions namely: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

The greens powder market is expected to reach US$ 397.78 million by 2027 from US$ 196.56 million in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Greens Powder market with important manufacturers:

Strategic Insights

Athletic Greens (USA), Inc.; Garden of Life; MacroLife Naturals, Inc.; Naturo Sciences; Vital; Vibrant Health; Greens First-Wellness Watchers Global, LLC; and Vega are among the key players present in the global greens powder market. These companies areimplementing new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions as key strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share in the global market, which, in turn, permitthem to maintain their brand name in the market.

Green powder is a typeof dietary supplement made by the nutritious combination of dried or blended plants, which are later converted into powder form. A few common ingredients include wheatgrass, spirulina (a type of algae), chlorella, kelp, pineapple, kale, beets, greens tea extract, probiotics, and some digestive enzymes. The greens powder is rich in calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, and lutein that offers various health benefits such as reducing bone loss, minimizing the risk of heart diseases, and slowing the loss in vision. The greens powder delivers the benefits of greens leafy vegetables and other ingredients that contain health-boosting vitamins and minerals. Rise in demand for such powdered dietary supplements among the geriatric population and increase in the awareness of preventive healthcare are among the factors driving the demand for greens powder. Additionally, there is a growing trend among people of all age groups for weight loss and hence demand for weight management products such as fat burners and weight loss supplements are gaining traction in recent years. As the greens powder proves beneficial in aiding fat loss, it has a huge demand among the health-conscious consumers.

