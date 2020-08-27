Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sandblasting Machines market.

Global Sandblasting Machines Market size was estimated over USD 400 million in 2018 and will exhibit growth of over 5% up to 2025.

Growing construction industry will be key driver for the sandblasting machines industry in the study period. These products are extensively used in construction and repair activities of architectural statues, residential & commercial buildings, bridges, etc. for surface finishing and cleaning applications. These machines are also used in surface cleaning process of concrete structures and monuments to improve their shelf life. Additionally, rising residential building demand in the emerging economies of the world is likely to drive the product demand by 2025. Major countries including Japan, China, India, etc. will have significant product demand in the study period due to rise in the construction sectors in these countries.

Automotive industry will also have substantial product demand in the near future. These machines are utilized during the pre-treatment process in electroplating applications, surface finishing, and polishing activities in vehicle manufacturing. Apart from this, automotive refurbishment market also provides a huge opportunity for the sandblasting machines market share as they are used in repair and repainting of trolleys, vintage cars, tanks, railway carriage, etc. Thus, increase in the number of vehicle sales is likely to boost the sandblasting machines demand in the study period.

Though sandblasting machines have significant demand in various end-user industries, several regulations related to the product is likely to hamper the industry growth in the study period. Government bodies including USDA, FDA, EPA, etc. are emphasizing on formulating regulations and standards that will result in the development of more environment friendly sandblasting machines across the world. Environmental concerns such as wastewater disposal and noise pollution originating from the product is likely to intensify these regulations in the future.

Sandblasting machines industry has been categorized, according to blasting type into wet blasting and dry blasting. In terms of volume, dry sandblasting machines held around 90% share of the overall market in 2018. Wet sandblasting machines will also grow at a considerable rate in the coming years due to its increasing usage in variety of industries such as fabrication, paint, engineering, construction, etc.

On the basis of control system, the sandblasting machines market has been classified into automatic, manual and semi-automatic. Increasing technological advancement in the developed countries like, the U.S., Japan, China, Germany, UK, etc. will have considerable demand for the automatic control systems in the study period. Automatic control system will be the fastest growing segment with more than 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Based on tank capacity, the industry has been classified into above 3,000 liters (L), 2,000 L to 3,000 L, 1,000 L to 2,000 L, and less than 1,000 L. The less than 1,000 L segment will acquire a significant share of approximately 70% by volume during the study period. Automotive and construction industry will have considerable demand for the less than 1,000 liters segment due to its ease of operation.

Portable and stationary are major product categories in the global sandblasting industry. Portable category held more than 60% by volume in the overall sandblasting machines market share in 2018. Growing marine and construction sector is likely to increase the product demand in the study period. Portable products are also utilized during pipeline maintenance and repair activities in the oil & gas industry.

According to end-user, the market has been categorized into oil & gas, construction, automotive, petrochemicals, marine and others. Other end-users consists of metalworking, painting, etc. In terms of volume, construction industry will have more than 25% of the share of the overall industry during the study period. Growing product usage in the construction and repair activities of buildings is likely to increase the segments share in the study period. Automotive industry will also be a key end-user due to increasing product demand in vehicle manufacturing and refurbishing applications.

APAC will hold a share of more than 35% in the sandblasting machines market due to rising industrial manufacturing and construction activities in the region. Rising automotive industry in major countries including China, Japan and India will have considerable product demand in the study period. Growth in the marine industry will also have substantial product demand due to growing shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance activities in the Asia Pacific region. North America will have a growth rate of approximately 5% in the study period due to increasing oil & gas drilling activities in the region.

Key industry participants in the global sandblasting machines market share include MHG Strahlanlagen, Paul Auer, Empire Abrasive Equipment Company, Clemco Industries, Burwell Technologies, Kramer Industries, Graco, GlAsner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau, Sintokogio, Abrasive Blasting Service and Supplies, Torbo Engineering Keizers, Axxiom Manufacturing ABShot Tecnics, Manus Abrasive Systems, and Airblast B.V.

Companies are entering into strategic partnerships, acquisition and merger with other players in order to increase their competitiveness. For instance, Graco has acquired Smith Manufacturing with an objective to expand its offering in the construction industry.

Increasing use of automation and robotics in the petrochemical and oil & gas sector is positively affecting product demand. Rising product usage across construction, automotive, marine, etc. is further fueling the industry growth. The product is utilized in applications that demand smooth and accurate surface finish, cleaning and shaping operations, without change in original design of the surface to be sandblaste

