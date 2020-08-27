Global Clinical Data Management System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. The clinical trial data gathered at the investigator site in the case report form are stored in the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human entry, the systems employ various means to verify the data.

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Clinical Data Management System will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Clinical Data Management System market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1103.5 million in 2019.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Medidata, Fortress Medical Systems, Oracle, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, IBM, Taimei Technology, Medrio, Ofni Systems, Forte Research Systems, OpenClinica, ClinCapture

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Clinical Data Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Clinical Data Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Clinical Data Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

CROs

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clinical Data Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Clinical Data Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clinical Data Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Clinical Data Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Clinical Data Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

