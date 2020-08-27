Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Ultraviolet Disinfection market.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions. It is used in a variety of applications, such as food, air, and water purification.

The global UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 2.91 billion in 2020 to USD 5.32 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for large UV disinfection equipment due to COVID-19, threats of infectious diseases, and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment.

Public transport will account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR% of the UV disinfection equipment market in 2020.

Airports are using specially designed UV (ultraviolet) based tunnels to disinfect checkpoint trays and baggage, mobile UV towers to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and handheld UV devices. In addition, passenger trolley disinfection systems and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats will also be made available for passenger safety.

This UV based system is used to disinfect all the trolleys using disinfectant and trays with UV -which is the first touchpoint of passengers at the airport -before the use by passengers. The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another, where each of them shall take approximately five seconds to come out virus-free. UV tunnels will help in the disinfection of passenger bags. To comply with COVID-19 safety measures, Mobile Disinfecting Towers have been developed and provided to disinfect various locations of terminal buildings. These moveable towers can be placed in properly cordoned areas of the terminal, where UV lamps will be operated and disinfection will be done in particular areas. Once disinfection is completed, UV power will be switched off and towers can be manually relocated to other areas for similar processes.

Handheld disinfection torch can be used to disinfect desktop, laptops, and other electronic devices everywhere.

Municipal end-user accounted for the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market in 2019.

In 2019, the municipal segment accounted for a majority chunk of the global market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The primary factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the vital role of municipal corporations in treating water and supplying it to residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Increasing concerns about environment safety and the need for proper disposal of toxic chemicals in water bodies have promoted the use of UV-based water and wastewater disinfection process by municipal corporations. Hence, the increasing need to treat water in natural resources, such as rivers and natural springs, as well as to treat wastewater from industries, are among the significant reasons for the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market for the municipal segment.

The UV lamps segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

The market for UV lamps is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UV disinfection equipment can employ single or multiple UV lamps depending on its function. The decreased operating cost of UV disinfection equipment due to the adoption of UV LED has fueled the growth of the market. The high reliability of UV disinfection equipment with UV lamps is expected to drive the market further.

Depending on the component, the controller unit segment accounted for the major market share in 2018. The control unit controls the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect. As it operates as the main operational component of the disinfection equipment the demand for the smart controller unit has been increased significantly over the conventional controller unit. Smart conventional controller unit comes with lamp change timers, UV alarms, and trouble indicator lights which helps the consumer to service the disinfection equipment at a proper interval of time. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for the smart controller unit and is likely to drive the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segments:

By COVID-19 Disinfection Devices:

Handheld disinfection torch

UV mobile towers disinfectants

UV floor-cleaning scrubbers

Ultraviolet-based tunnels

By End Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Component

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others (Power Supply Units, Solenoid Valves, Sensors, and Wiping Systems)

By Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

By Deployment Mode:

Module

Wall Mounted

Others (Cabinet and Fixed)

By Application:

Public Transport Terminals (Airports, Subways, Railway Station, Bus Terminals)

Water Treatment

Municipality water treatment

Residential water treatment

Commercial water treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Health facilities

Residential and Commercial

Bio-Terror agents

Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Latest Developments in this field

May 2020 : (China) Keenon Robotics Co., one of the largest service robot providers in China, has joined the market with its new disinfection robot. Keenons disinfection robot uses lidar, machine vision, and multi-sensor fusion to autonomously navigate. It works with elevators, follows route maps, and collects and share data on what it has done and where. The robot disinfects with four short-wave UV-C lamps and a liquid sprayer. It can spray in a 5 m [15 ft.] radius and disinfect a room in 15 minutes. Studies have proven that it is effective against 99.9% of bacteria.It has three modes. Mode1- The user can chose between the UV and the chemical spray or turn them both on. Mode 2 – Robot can choose to navigate on a certain route with the capability to remember multiple routes. Mode 3- Robot can operate following the selection of a room for navigation disinfecting up to four rooms in one mission. This self-navigating mode can be done in a loop and is ideal for most hospitals. Keenons disinfection robot can also return to a charging unit on its own. Not a lot of robots on the market have this feature. The robot can run for eight hours â€” or five to six hours if you turn on everything.

(Pittsburgh)UV technology at the airport is a commercial-grade, fully autonomous, robotic floor-cleaning scrubber developed by Danish firm Nilfisk and Carnegie Robotics. Pittsburgh International is believed to be the first airport to employ UV technology with the automated system. The pair of cleaners that are being deployed first use water and chemicals to clean the floors, followed by the UV treatment.

Delhi(India): The Delhi airport is using mobile towers, handheld torch, and baggage tunnels that deploy ultraviolet (UV) rays to disinfect surfaces in order to combat coronavirus. The mobile towers are placed in properly cordoned areas of a terminal and the UV lamps inside them are used for disinfection. Handheld disinfection torch is also being used to disinfect desktop, laptops, and other devices.

The Airport has also installed UV tunnels at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to disinfect passengers luggage.

(China)Seoul Viosys, the subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor focusing on UV LED technology, announced that its Violeds technology has been adopted in washing machines and is now mass-produced by Chinese companies Hisense and Haier.

