Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Public Transportation Software Market

In 2018, the global Public Transportation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Public Transportation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Transportation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Viewpoint: Global Public Transportation Software Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from the year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Public Transportation Software Market

Ecolane DRT

Optibu

Remix

Routefinder Pro

eXpressTransit

EZTransport

GIS Routing

HASTUS

JustRide

Moovit

Trapeze

RouteMatch

Merger and Acquisition News (Public Transportation Software Market)

Update 27th June 2020:

Intel buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis.

Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about $900 million to help it develop self-driving robotaxis that could take to the streets in early 2022. Moovit will remain independent while its technology and the data it collects from more than 800 million users in 102 countries will be integrated into Intels Israel-based autonomous car unit Mobileye. The price paid was nearly twice the $500 million valuation when Moovit last raised money in 2018. Intel owned about 7% of Moovit through a previous equity investment and paid about $840 million in cash to assume full ownership.

Though Moovit had enough cash to sustain itself for about a year, and when the economic impact of the pandemic became evident, it decided to explore an outright sale to Intel.

“Moovit is an acquisition that will fill very critical gaps that we have going forward, Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua quoted while speaking to Press. The initial goal for Mobileye was to have a small fleet of driverless taxis in countries like Israel, France, and South Korea.

Moovit is popular for helping commuters or tourists find the best way to a destination by showing them bus and train routes, bike paths, and car-pooling options. Once integrated with Mobileye, the app will be a platform to order the robotaxis and the real-time data will ensure the vehicles are deployed in high-demand areas.

Intel forecasts robotaxis will be a $160 billion market by 2030.

The decision to buy now, when much of the world economy is at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, stems from Mobileyes ability to more accurately predict when its technology will be ready. MolbilEye has the target of 2022.

Intel, which has a very orderly plan of how the future should unfold. Moovit has raised $133 million from investors including Intel, BMW iVentures, and Sequoia Capital. In 2018 it raised $50 million in an investment round led by Intel Capital.

Key Insights Covered: Global Public Transportation Software Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Public Transportation Software industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Public Transportation Software industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Public Transportation Software industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Public Transportation Software industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Public Transportation Software industry.

Research Methodology: Global Public Transportation Software Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

