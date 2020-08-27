Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market.

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A unidirectional (UD) fabric is one in which the majority of fibers run in one direction only. A small amount of fiber or other material may run in other directions with the main intention being to hold the primary fibers in position, although the other fibers may also offer some structural properties. For mechanical properties, unidirectional fabrics can only be improved on by prepreg unidirectional tape, where there is no secondary material at all holding the unidirectional fibers in place.

North America accounts for a major share of the overall UD tapes market. Major factors driving the growth of the North America UD tapes market include the high demand for UD tapes in the US and Canada. This is due to the growing demand for UD tapes in commercial passenger aircraft.

The Unidirectional Tapes market was 1391.9 MT in 2018 and is projected to reach 3293.0 MT in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.09% between 2018 and 2025.

Based on the application, the Unidirectional Tapes market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Products, and Others, etc. The Aerospace & Defense segment comes with 62.49% market share in 2019.

Aerospace and defense are estimated to hold the largest share of the UD tapes market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as well. UD tapes bring numerous advantages, such as lightweight, higher strength-to-weight ratio, and excellent corrosion resistance, over their traditional counterparts including aluminum and steel.

UD tapes also witnessed an increased penetration in various sections of an aircraft including interior components, such as seat frames. Additionally, there has been a sustainable demand for new aircraft to support rising passenger traffic. The automotive industry, another considerable segment, is likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the same period. Premium vehicles and electric vehicles are likely to procure most of the UD tapes in this segment in the coming years. Stringent government regulations regarding fuel efficiency enhancement and carbon emission reductions, such as CAFÃ‰ standards, are likely to drive the demand for lightweight materials including UD tapes in the segment in the coming years.

Leading Manufacturers and Companies of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) covered in this report are:

Leading Brands of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) covered in this market research report:

VESTAPE (Evonik)

UDMAX„¢ (Sabic)

EvoliteTM F1050 (Solvay)

HiTape® (Hexcel)

SIGRAFIL® (SGL Group)

Tenax® (Teijin)

Celstran® (Celanese)

Ultratape„¢ (BASF)

VICTREX AE„¢ (Victrex)

TAFNEX„¢

TeXtreme®

TCR„¢ Prepreg Tape

Toray Cetex® TC1200

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segmentation by Type

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segmentation by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

