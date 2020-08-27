Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Bismaleimides or BMI resins are a class of thermosets that offer significant advantages over other thermoset materials such as epoxies, urethanes, polyester, and phenolics. Bismaleimides can be used as additives or base resins in adhesives that are designed for high-temperature resistance or even FCCL layered applications. When used as a base resin they can produce adhesives that are tough, flexible and demonstrate good peel strength.

Unique imide-extended BMI or X-BMIs which have polyimides, dianhydrides and diamines as their backbone. Even though they can be used on their own, Bismaleimides are more often blended with reactive co-monomers to produce unique material properties such as very low cure shrinkage, low stress, hydrophobic and very thermally stable thermosets.

The Bismaleimide monomer is a fine yellow colored powder that is extensively used as intermediate for manufacturing thermosetting polyimide resins, insulating materials, printed circuit boards, composites, potting compounds, etc. Bismaleimide Resin has a high melting point and is soluble in NMP, DMF, DMAC, and Acetone.

Bismaleimide resins are known for their high-strength and high-temperature performance. Their performance lies between lower temperature resistant epoxy systems and very high temperature-resistant polyimides. They are widely used as matrix resins for high-performance (fiber-reinforced) composites in electronic and aerospace industries. They also find applications as high-performance adhesives. Very often these reactive polymers require high curing temperatures of more than 150 °C and long curing times.

Polybismaleimides (BMI) are high performance thermosetting addition-type polyimides. Their characteristics are similar to those of polyimides, which include high strength and rigidity at elevated temperatures, long-term heat and oxidative stability, excellent electrical properties and relatively low propensity for moisture absorption. Like polyamides, they have outstanding dimensional stability and provide one of the best high-temperature performance. They also have excellent chemical resistance including hydrocarbons, alcohols, and halogenated solvents. Due to their high strength and excellent long-term creep resistance, they can replace metal and other materials in many structural applications.

Bismaleimides are usually not used in their pure solid form, that is, they are often blended with reactive co-monomers such as vinyl and allyl compounds, allyl phenols, isocyanates, and aromatic amines. These blends are usually easier to process and have improved toughness and flexibility. They often have a paste-like consistency and can be molded to the desired shape. However, the viscosity of these blends is often very high so that sometimes diluents are added to improve their processability.

Polybismaleimides can be synthesized by condensation of phthalic anhydride with an aromatic diamine at molar ratio 2:1, which yields bismaleimide, followed addition of more diamine to the double bond at the ends of the bismaleimide. The addition polymerization is typically carried out with an excess of bismaleimide to produce maleimide end-capped resins.

The most important bismaleimide monomer is 4,4-bis(maleimido)diphenylmethane (BMI). It has a melting temperature of about 155°C and polymerizes readily above its melting point. BMI is often copolymerized with 2,2-diallyl bisphenol A (DBA). These resins are usually insoluble in ordinary organic solvents and are soluble only in high boiling aprotic polar solvents, such as dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) or N,N-dimethylacetamide (DMAc). The most common curatives are aromatic diamines.

Bismaleimide is often sold as low molecular weight dry powder resins containing imide structures already in the monomer form. These resins can be polymerized by various polyaddition reactions with themselves as well as with other co-monomers. In contrast to polyimides, the polyaddition of bismaleimides does not result in linear polymers but three-dimensionally crosslinked thermoset structures that exhibit high-temperature resistance. Unlike imides, the polyaddition reaction does not produce any volatile side products. Thus, bismaleimides can be cured without the release of volatile byproducts which would cause voids in the crosslinked polymer matrix. For this reason, they are well suited as reactive adhesives and prepregs that do not need a post-processing step to achieve high-performance properties.

The global Bismaleimide Resin market is valued at USD 160 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 230 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2019 and 2026. Bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc. Globally, BMI leading producers are Evonik, Huntsman, Hexcel, Cytec Solvay, etc.

The Bismaleimide Resin industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time)consuming and expensive process of product specification for final usage.

Applications: Global Bismaleimide Resin market

Thermosetting Polyimide Resins

For Making Insulating Materials

Composites

Printed Circuit Boards

Potting Compounds

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Global Bismaleimide Resin market

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split:

Polyaddition Type

Polycondensation Type

Thermoplastic Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Aviation

Automotive

Military

Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2020-2030);

Focuses on the key Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders:

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Manufacturers

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

