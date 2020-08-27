The Dried Longan Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application and geography. The global dried longan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dried longan market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dried longan market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dried longan market in these regions.

Top Key Players:- Urban Platter, Arimex, Sunbeam Foods, NATURES SENSATION, Green Organic, Chew Green, Olam International, Sun-Maid, Noenthong Garden, THAI AO CHI FRUITS

Considering the current market scenario, the global dried longan market is primarily being driven by the medicinal purposes. It has many health benefits such as, it helps to manage mood-related issues such as depression, treating snake bites, reducing fatigue, improving sleep quality, reducing pain and swelling, etc. It is also used in many culinary and Chinese cuisines. Different variables, like increasing disposable income, which is strengthening buyer power, supportive government regulations, and well-researched market strategies, are foreseen to thrive in the worldwide market for dried longan.

Dried Longan is the most popular and healthiest fruit in China. All of its parts are beneficial and have medicinal benefits from the flower to the seeds. Along with its culinary advantage, it is also used for the treatment of insomnia, and the seed of longan fruit can re-energize the heart and aid against depression. The seed of this fruit is the most effective part when it comes to medicinal benefits, and it contains two substances known as corilagin and flower. Corilagin regulates blood pressure level in vertebrates, and in flower, it has some extracts which improve insulin resistance and blood antioxidant against high blood pressure.

