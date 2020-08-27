Health benefits of avocado oil to escalate market growth at CAGR of 9.1% during 2019–2027

According to our latest market study on “Global AvocadoOil Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Forecast Analysis by Type (Extra Virgin, Virgin, Refined, and Blends); Nature (Organic, Conventional); Variety (Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, Gwen, and Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Geography,”the marketaccounted forUS$669.48million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019–2027 to reach US$ 1,452.25million by 2027. The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developmentsin the market.

Avocado oil is edible product used in various food recipes, salad dressings, bakery items, and sweet and savory snacks. It is also used in personal care and cosmetics products owing to its moisturizing and regenerative properties. The oil has high monounsaturated fat and low saturated fat content, and it is free of cholesterol. Avocado oil is highly preferred by people with diabetes as regular consumption of this oil helps lower low-density lipid (LDL), i.e., bad cholesterol, levels. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and potassium, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eliminating free radicals. The consumption of food prepared using avocado oil also alters the levels of essential fatty oils in kidneys.

Avocado oil is gaining high traction due to the rising awareness about its health benefits. This oil is also high on antioxidants and healthy fats. ~70% of avocado oil consists of heart-healthy oleic acid, i.e., monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid. Various studies show that avocado oil helps in reducing blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels. It is a rich source of lutein, a carotenoid naturally found in human eyes. Thus, the consumption of this oil improves eye health and lowers the risk of acquiring age-related eye diseases. A recent study found that adding avocado oil to a salad with carrots, romaine lettuce, and spinach, enhances the absorption of carotenoids in the human body.

The global avocado oil marketis concentrated with a few well-established players; these companiesare Aconcagua Oil & Extract S.A.;Avocado Health Limited;Crofts Ltd, Bella Vado, Inc.;La Tourangelle, Inc.;Madana Inc.;Mevi Avocados, Inc;Olivado USA;Sesajal S.A de C.V.; and Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Hain Celestial Group, Inc.); among others.

Global Avocado Oil Market Breakdown—by Region, 2018

The report segments the global avocado oilmarket as follows:

By Type

Extra virgin oil

Virgin

Refined

Blends

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Variety

Hass

Pinkerton

Fuerte

Gwen

Others

By Application

Food &Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



