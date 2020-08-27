Growing telecom sectorto lead growth of telecom billing and revenue managementmarket at 16.4%CAGR during 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “GlobalTelecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast– by Type (Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, and IoT Billing); Component (Solution and Services); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 18,469.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 59,075.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developmentsin the market.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003739

Increasing mobile phone penetration worldwide and high growth in the subscriber base in various regions are among the prime factors driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market. High capital expenses (CAPEX) requirements to upgrade existing network infrastructure and establish a new one, and complex regulatory environment are a few of the factors hindering the global telecom billing and revenue management market. Providing telecom billing and revenue management systems using cloud and IoT technology is witnessing high demand across the globe. The telecom enterprises are set to become one of the main beneficiaries of the cloud and IoT industry in the coming years by receiving large revenues from numerous types of paid services, accomplishing rise in profit margins, building their brand of cloud service system through the analysis of user needs. Further, the growing preference and shift toward cloud and IoT solutions and services are providing an opportunity for the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market players. These technologies have changed the communications landscape by allowing various devices to interact with each other.

The increasing necessity for improved connectivity solutions to connect smart devices, and growing demand from telecom and smart equipment manufacturers to monetize as well as handle the smart equipment via connectivity have been the foremost factors driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market growth. Telcos are stimulating over-the-top (OTT) applications that boost the adoption of IoT telecom services. IoT-based billing platformsconfer power and flexibility to ensure monetization of the services, products, and revenue streams. According to the GSMA report, ~25 billion IoT devices are estimated to be connected by 2025.

Several notable players profiled in the global telecom billing and revenue management market include Accenture PLC; Alcatel-Lucent S.A.; Amdocs, Inc.; Cerillion PLC; CSG Systems International, Inc.; Ericsson; goTransverse International, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Redknee, Inc.; SAP SE; and XURA.

COVID–19 Impact on Telecom Billing and Revenue ManagementMarket

According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the currently active COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis had a positive impact on the growth of a few sectors,including IT and telecommunications. The demand for digital services especially has escalated at a high rate in past few months. Nevertheless, the decrease in business activities such as partnerships meant to boost the adoption of telecom billing and revenue management solutions in various countries is anticipated to hinder the growth of telecom billing and revenue management provider in the next few financial quarters. Thus, due to a mixed impact, the market growth would drop by a small margin in 2020 and 2021.

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Breakdown—by Region, 2019

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003739

The report segments the global telecom billing and revenue management market as follows:

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Component

Solutions Billing Management Account Management Others

Services Professional Services Managed services



Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Type

Telecom Billing

Cloud Billing

IoT Billing

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain UK Italy Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

MEA UAE Dubai Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Ethiopia Rwanda Kenya Cote d’Ivorie Ghana Nigeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia Turkey Rest of MEA

SAM Brazil Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Rest of SAM



Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.