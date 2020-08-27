The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Grid-scale energy storage refers to the technologies that are used for energy storage system, and this energy can be used in the future during power blackouts, shortages, or during high demand for power supply. Rising needs to enhance the stability, reliability, and resiliency of the electricity grid, and the requirement to integrate the energy produced from renewable sources like solar and wind is the major factor contributing to the growth of the grid-scale energy storage market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Grid-Scale Energy Storage market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Grid-Scale Energy Storage market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Grid-Scale Energy Storage market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

List of the Top Key Players of Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market:

1. ABB

2. General Electric Company

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Johnson Controls International Plc

5. LG Chem Ltd.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. S and C Electric Company

8. Saft Groupe S.A.

9. Samsung SDI Co.,Ltd.

10. Toshiba Corporation

Increasing deployment of renewable energy generation projects, rise in government legislation and programs to mandate the grid-scale energy storage are significantly fueling the growth of the grid-scale energy storage market. Further, growing awareness regarding effective energy consumption along with the increasing demand to save extra energy produced at the grid location with effective load supervision is expected to drive the demand for the grid-scale energy storage market.

This report focuses on the global Grid-Scale Energy Storage market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grid-Scale Energy Storage market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

The recent research report on the global Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market presents the latest industry data and future trends, allowing you to recognize the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability of the market.

