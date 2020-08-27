According to our latest study on “Infant Radiant Warmer MarketForecast to 2027– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by product typeand end user,”the market was valued at US$ 1,632.70 million in 2019 and is projectedto reach US$ 2,420.44 millionby2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global infant radiant warmermarket,and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Moreover, the volume of infant radiant warmer market was 147,845 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 200,141 units by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020–2027. The volume of the infant warmer is increasing due to the growing rate of preterm births and the rising incidence of maternal infection. The adaptations by the hospitals and requirements are anticipated to grow the demand of the infant radiant warmers in the forecasted period.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00027899

The global infant radiant warmer market,based on product type, is segmented into standard infant radiant warmer, mobile infant radiant warmer, and others.The standard infant radiant warmersegment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, the mobile infant radiant warmer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed tothe increasing incidence of preterm births, escalating number of product launches, and growing adoption of mobile infant radiant warmer in low-cost settings.

The growth of the infant radiant warmermarket is attributed to factors such asincreasing rate of preterm births and rising incidence of maternal infections. However, the disadvantages of infant radiant warmersuch as chances of overheating, maintenance of the equipment and frequent sterilization restrain the growth of the market. Natus Medical Incorporated; General Electric Company; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd; Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd; Fane; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Beijing Julongsanyou Technology Co., Ltd; Atom Medical Corp;and Fyrom International are among the leading companies operating in the global infant radiant warmermarket.

Global Infant Radiant Warmer Market, By Region, 2019 (%)

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00027899

The report segments global infant radiant warmer market as follows:

By Product Type

Standard Infant Radiant Warmer

Mobile Infant Radiant Warmer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Baby Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.