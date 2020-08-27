The burn care market was valued at $1,992 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach at $3,134 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Burn is an injury to tissue or skin caused due to electricity, radiation, heat, and chemicals. In most cases, fire and hot liquids are the common causes of burn, besides which smoking, and violence among people may lead to burn injuries. Burn injuries can be prevented through precautions such protecting body from heat, flames, radiation, and chemicals. Minor burns can be managed with simple pain medication treatment, whereas major burns require prolonged treatment in hospitals and specialized burn centers.

The three types of burns include first-degree burns, second-degree burns, and third-degree burns. First-degree burn burns are superficial burns, as they affect the outer layer of skin. Second-degree burns are partial thickness burns which affect the outer layer of skin, known as epidermis, and part of the second layer of skin known as dermis. Third-degree burns disrupt two complete layers of skin such as epidermis and dermis. Advanced burn care, burn care biologics, and traditional burn care products are used in the treatment of these burns.

Increase in incidence of burn injuries, advancements in burn care products & management, rise in awareness among people about the available burn care & treatment options, increase in demand for skin grafts & substitutes, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare are the key factors that fuel the growth of the global burn care market.

Moreover, rise in adoption of advanced burn care products, wide availability of traditional burn care products, attempts to reduce the duration of hospital stay to lower healthcare expenses, and rise in inclination toward burn care products that enhance therapeutic outcomes are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with advanced burn care products is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global burn care market is segmented into product, depth of burn, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and others. Advanced burn care is subsegmented into alginate dressings, collagen dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, wound contact layers, film dressings, foam dressings, and others. Traditional burn care is subdivided into tapes and dressings. On the basis of depth of burn, the market is segregated into minor burns, partial-thickness burns, and full-thickness burns. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, physician offices, home care, and others. Hospitals is further bifurcated into inpatient hospitals and outpatient hospitals. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Advanced Burn Care

o Alginate Dressings

o Collagen Dressings

o Hydrogel Dressings

o Hydrocolloid Dressings

o Wound Contact Layers

o Film Dressings

o Foam Dressings

o Others

– Biologics

– Traditional Burn Care

o Tapes

o Dressings

o Others

By Depth of Burn

o Minor Burns

o Partial-Thickness Burns

o Full-Thickness Burns

By End User

– Hospitals

o Inpatient Hospitals

o Outpatient Hospitals

– Physician Offices

– Home Care

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Argentina

o Egypt

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M (Acelity Inc.)

– B Braun Melsungen AG

– Coloplast A/S

– ConvaTec Group Plc

– Essity AB (BSN Medical Gmbh)

– Integra Lifesciences (Derma Sciences)

– Investor AB (M?lnlycke Health Care AB)

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

