The global high voltage cable market was valued at $14.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. High voltage cable (HVC) is used for electric power transmission at high voltage over long distances, to meet the electricity demand at the respective loads. The high voltage cable market is largely driven by ongoing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Moreover, increased number of renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power plants have supplemented the growth of the HVC market. Furthermore, these cables offer several advantages such as presence of additional insulation jacket that minimizes power loss, and enhanced stability in comparison to other cables. HVCs are widely used in overhead lines, underground cables, and submarine cables. However, volatile prices of metals such copper and aluminum adversely impact the market growth. Growing investments in smart grid technology and increasing number of offshore power projects in developing countries are further expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the HVC market in the years to come.

Prominent strategies such as expansion, product launch, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and agreement are adopted by leading market players in an effort to expand their product offerings and widen their market reach. The prominent players such as ABB, Prysmian Group, Nexans, NKT Cables, and General Cable Technologies Corporation are analyzed in the report in an effort to gain an insight into their performance and developments. The high voltage cable market is highly concentrated, as top five players account for 60% share of the overall HVC market revenue.

The high voltage cable market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into overhead, underground, and submarine. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into industrial (oil & gas, mining, power utilities, chemical & petrochemical, and others), renewable (wind, hydropower, and others), and infrastructure (commercial and residential). On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is divided into the U.S., Mexico, and Canada; whereas, Europe is further segmented into Italy, Sweden, Germany, France, and rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies profiled in the report include TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A., Prysmian group, Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd., NKT Cables, Nexans, Southwire Company, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Siemens AG, TBEA Co. Ltd. (TBEA), and Hitachi, Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Installation

– Overhead

– Underground

– Submarine

By End User

– Industrial

o Oil & gas

o Mining

o Power Utilities

o Chemical & Petrochemical

o Other (Paper & Pulp, Manufacturing, Wastewater Treatment, and Cement Industry)

– Renewable Energy

o Wind

o Hydropower

o Other (Tidal, Solar, and Geothermal)

– Infrastructure

o Commercial

o Residential

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Italy

o Germany

o Sweden

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle east

o Africa

