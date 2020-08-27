The global skin barriers market was valued at $868.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,191.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. A skin barrier is used to manage the containment of stool, which is of liquid or semiliquid consistency. It is used in patients dealing with fecal incontinence and help them to keep the skin free from contaminants and moisture that may cause skin breakdown. It is a thin film attached to the ostomy pouches to prevent leakage of the body fluids. It helps in reduction of infection transmission by keeping infectious body waste contained in a closed system. Furthermore, it supports to protect the perianal and sacral pressure areas. Skin barriers or devices play a key role in minimizing the likelihood of involuntary bowel leakage and constipation.

The global skin barriers market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period majorly due to availability of technological advanced devices for bowel management. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population and surge in fecal inconsistency-related disorders significantly contribute toward the market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals and patient discomfort in using these devices hinder the growth of market. In addition, high cost of skin barriers and increase in risk of allergies due to skin barrier materials restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of various new materials that offer more prevention of leakage and development of the healthcare R&D facilities are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for expansion of the global skin barriers market.

The global skin barriers market is segmented into shape, surgery type, and region. On the basis of shape, the market is divided into flat and convex. Depending on surgery type, it is classified into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key players operating in skin barriers markets are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group PLC, Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems, Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Safe n’ Simple Medical, and Torbot Group, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Shape

– Flat

– Convex

By Drug Type

– Colostomy

– Ileostomy

– Urostomy

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Coloplast Corp

– ConvaTec Group PLC

– Cymed Ostomy Pouching Systems

– Hollister Inc.

– Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

– Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

– Safe n’ Simple Medical

– Torbot Group, Inc.

