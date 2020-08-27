Europe plant protein market accounted for US$ 5,808.5 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,452.5 Mn by 2027.

Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

Top Key Player:

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Kerry Group,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Axiom Foods, Inc,Cargill, Incorporated,Roquette Frères,Ingredion Incorporated,Glanbia plc

Germany, the high-protein trend is gaining a strong foothold. The most important driver of the plant protein market in Germany is changing trends in the wellness lifestyle of consumers. The consumption of nutritional supplements and its related products has shown significant growth over the past few years. Other drivers that lead the plant protein market are increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian food products over meat products.

EUROPE PLANT PROTEIN MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Source

Soy,

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein Flour

By Application

Protein Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives and Meat Extenders

Protein Bars

Bakery

Others

By Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

