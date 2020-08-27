The vehicle lighting system is capturing a significant share in the automotive industry. The modern automotive lighting is a new trend. Factors such as increasing technological advances in lighting, continuous increase in the production of the automotive, stringent environment of rules & standards are some of the factors which contribute heavily towards the growth of the market. The automotive light also improves the performance and security of both driver and passenger while providing a complex design to suit the appearance of a premium car. The device of automotive lighting, such as headlamps, is becoming complex, and thus, they need specific testing equipment to combine them with innovative technologies in a consistent manner. In this market, OSRAM, Valeo, Philips are some of the big players who provide a broad array of automotive lighting products.

Use of laser light for headlight, Flexible OLEDs for vehicle lighting, and bend lighting headlamps with LED are few trends that are anticipated to nurture the growth of the market further. The LED technology has provided automotive manufacturers an opportunity to differentiate their vehicles through unique functionalities and innovative lighting design. LEDs are gaining popularity drastically as their cost lowers, package size, and luminance improves.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008909/request-trial

Currently, China is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automotive lighting market in the region. China is the largest automotive manufacturing country across the world, and the country produced 27,809,196 vehicles in 2018. The country houses a few major automotive manufacturers such as SAIC Motor, Dongfeng, FAW, and Chang’an. Also, a few western automakers are focusing on expanding in China to cater to a broader set of audiences. For instance, French supplier Valeo, expanded its tech center in central China to strengthen its development capability. Also, regional players are focusing on developing an efficient lighting solution to achieve a strong market position. Therefore, a strong automotive sector and an increasing focus of western automakers toward expansion to the country are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the automotive lighting market in the country.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market – By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser

Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps

Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market – By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market – Companies Mentioned

Automotive Lighting LLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Osram Continental GmbH

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008909/checkout/basic/single/monthly

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]