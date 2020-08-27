The acrylic resin market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in industries such as paints & coatings, construction, industrial & commercial, paper & paperboard, textiles & fibers & adhesives, and others. Increasing market penetration, mainly in medical devices, along with the automotive industry, is anticipated to remain one of the key driving factors for acrylic resins market demand during the forecast period. Acrylic resins are further widely used to manufacture automotive interiors, exterior panels as well as in instrument clusters. Increasing preference for acrylic resins for the production of medical devices as a substitute to PVC and polyethylene has helped in the development of the overall market. However, rules and regulations on various chemicals by various government authorities may hamper the growth of the acrylic resin market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the paints & coatings industry and chemical industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

Leading Acrylic Resin Market Players:

BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A., Dic Corporation, Dow Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Acrylic resins, thermoplastic materials are basically derived from compounds including methacrylic acid, acrylic acid, etc., which have an array of applications in various end-user industries. This is due to their feature transparency, durability, adherability, hardness, weather resistance, water resistance, heat resistance, and glossy external appearance. Different applications of acrylic resins are segmented into automotive, lighting fixtures, paints & coatings, adhesives, and textiles. Of these, the paints & coatings segment grosses maximum revenue hence accounts for a dominant position in the global market. A varied use for the acrylic resin is visible, and further, there is a general growth in its demand in the market globally.

The “Global Acrylic Resin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the acrylic resin market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, property, and geography. The global acrylic resin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acrylic resin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global acrylic resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and property. On the basis of type, the acrylic resin market is segmented into methacrylates, acrylates, and hybrids. The acrylic resin market on the basis of the application is classified into paints & coatings, construction, industrial & commercial, paper & paperboard, textiles & fibers & adhesives, and others. On the basis of property, global acrylic resin market is bifurcated into thermoplastic, and thermosetting.

