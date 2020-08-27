Air cargo market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 21.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 25.99 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

positive impact of the growing e-commerce sector is fueling the growth of the air cargo market. Moreover, the emphasis on design and implementation of various software services by the market players is anticipated to boost air cargo market growth in the forecast period. Logistic is a complex process which involves the flow of various goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improve the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the primary reason for air cargo investing in automation and digitization.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005039/request-trial

Top Key Player:

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group),• Lufthansa Cargo AG,• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.,• Etihad Cargo,• FeDex Corportion,• Cargolux Airlines International S.A.,• DHL International GmbH,• Emirates SkyCargo,• Cathay Pacific Cargo,• Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

The growth in North America Air Cargo market is attributed to the awareness regarding benefits of digital payments among people and fleet owners. Further, the players operating in the North America Air Cargo market are investing significantly to enhance the overall Air Cargo offerings as well as to decrease the fraud risk, minimize form filling, and enhance tracking and reporting capabilities. Also, Air Cargo players are leveraging online channels as well as mobile applications to deliver services, thereby offering omni-channel experience to their customers.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005039/checkout/basic/single/monthly

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]