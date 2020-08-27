A biological computer is a special type of microcomputer that is specially designed for medical applications. It is an implantable device that is mainly used for various tasks like monitoring the body’s activities or including therapeutic effects, all at the molecular or cellular level. Biological computers are used to produce input and output, and software is composed of DNA, the material of genes, whereas DNA-manipulating enzymes are used as the hardware.

The biological computer market anticipated to grow as rising in the prevalence of cancer and an increase in demand for DNA or gene chips is some of the major factors driving the market growth. However, less awareness of this device is restraining the market growth. Nevertheless, an increase in healthcare expenditure and overall growth in the healthcare industry are influencing the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Biometrix Technology Inc

2. Emulate Inc.

3. IBM

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. IndieBio

6. Macrogen Corp

7. Merck KGaA

8. Microsoft

9. Sequenom Inc.

10. Thermofisher Scientific

The biological computers market is segmented on the basis of component, application and by end user. Based on component the market is segmented as hardware, software, input and output. On the basis of application the market is categorized as oncology, molecular genetics, nanobiotechnology and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers, healthcare it companies, hospital & clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in biological computers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biological computers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biological computers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biological computers market in these regions.

