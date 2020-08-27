Biosimilars are similar to reference drugs. However, they exhibit a minor difference in clinically inactive components. They are identical in terms of safety, effectiveness, and clinical significance as their reference product. Biologics are produced from living organisms by using complex manufacturing processes. A wide variety of biologics are available such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and others.

These are active substances obtained from living cells of plants or animals. Biosimilars are approximately 20-25% cheaper than their reference/branded products. Moreover, biologics are used in the treatment of a wide variety of indications such as osteoporosis, arthritis, cystic fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. For instance, some of the approved biosimilars are Mvasi (Avastin), Erelzi (Enbrel), Ogivri (Herceptin), Amjevita (Amjevita), among others.

In the last two decades, the biotechnology industry developed a wide range of biologic drugs, changing the medicine landscape worldwide. Biologics are being successfully being used to treat many chronic diseases. The increasing availability of biosimilars is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Biogen, which is a prominent manufacturer of biosimilar therapies, offers an anti-TNF therapies portfolio.

These are used for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, among others. Biosimilars are helping in expanding cost-effective treatment options for chronic diseases. Increasing cases of life-threatening diseases are growing demand for such therapies. Additionally, emerging markets such as China, India, are broadening the scope of the market and presenting growth opportunities for future growth.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Biologics and Biosimilars Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Biologics and Biosimilars Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Biologics and Biosimilars Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Pfizer Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Biocon

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis division)

CELLTRION INC.

Amgen Inc.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Apotex Inc.

Biogen

This market research report administers a broad view of the Biologics and Biosimilars Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Biologics and Biosimilars Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Biologics and Biosimilars Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Biologics and Biosimilars Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Biologics and Biosimilars Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Biologics and Biosimilars Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

