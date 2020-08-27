A recent report published by QMI on electronic warfare market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of electronic warfare market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for electronic warfare during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of electronic warfare to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the electronic warfare market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

Electronic warfare makes the use of the electromagnetic spectrum. They can control the spectrum and even the enemy attack. They also help collect the radio signals from the enemy

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The electronic warfare market is segmented on the basis of the capability, the platform, and the product type.

Based on the capability, it is segmented as Electronic Protection, Electronic Attack, and Electronic Support. Based on the platform, it is divided as ground, air, naval, and space. The space platform is anticipated to grow as there has been an increase in the use of satellite-based equipment for warfare purposes by the military.

By the product type, it is divided as equipment and operational support. The warfare equipment is growing as there has been a raise in the procurement of the equipment in various military vehicles such as ships and aircraft for the applications of advanced electronic protection and support.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the defense expenditure

o Advancement of warfare technologies

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For electronic warfare market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions in the electronic warfare market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in electronic warfare market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing electronic warfare market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for electronic warfare market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Raytheon Co., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Teledyne Defense Ltd., IAI Elta, Rockwell Collins and Alliant Techsystems, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Capability:

o Electronic Protection

o Electronic Attack

o Electronic Support

By Platform:

o Ground

o Water

o Naval

o Space

By Product Type:

o Equipment

o Operational Support

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Capability

o By Platform

o By Product Type

