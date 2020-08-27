A recent report published by QMI on composites in the aerospace interior market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of composites in the aerospace interior market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for composites in the aerospace interior during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of composites in the aerospace interior to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the increasing demand for lighter, safer aircraft is expected to drive the growth of Composites in the Aerospace Interior Market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

The future of composites on the global domestic aerospace market looks promising with commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft opportunities. Emerging developments, which directly affect the dynamics of composites in the worldwide indoor aerospace industry, include the implementation of composites for aircraft window frames and the creation of thermoplastic composite applications in indoor aircraft.

Glass fiber composite is anticipated to hold a big share of the market. The greatest development is anticipated from carbon fiber composites. The interior panels are expected to hold a large share of the market. The main composite components are floor panels, ceiling panels, sidewalls, and partition walls.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o High business and military airplane demand

o Increasing demand for light and effective aircraft

o Continuous component and structural technological development

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For composites in the aerospace interior market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions in the composites in the aerospace interior market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in composites in the aerospace interior market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing composites in the aerospace interior market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for composites in the aerospace interior market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Royal Ten Cate BV, Hexcel Corporation, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Gurit Holding AG, SGL Group (SGL Carbon), Toray Industries, Teijin Limited.

Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Type:

o Commercial Aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

o General Aviation

o Helicopter

o Military Aircraft

By Market Type:

o OEM

o Aftermarket

By Manufacturing Process:

o Prepreg Layup

o RTM

o Others

By Fiber Type:

o Glass Fiber

o Carbon Fiber

o Others

By Resin Type:

o Phenolics

o Epoxy

o Others

By Applications:

o Interior Panels

o Seating

o Galley

o Stowage Bins

o Lavatory

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Aircraft Type

o By Market Type

o By Manufacturing Process

o By Fiber Type

o By Resin Type

o By Application

