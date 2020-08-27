A recent report published by QMI on Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for commercial aircraft aftermarket parts during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of commercial aircraft aftermarket parts to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed the number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

The global commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is segmented based on product type and aircraft type.

Based on product type, it is segmented into MRO parts, rotatable replacement parts, and others. The MRO (Maintenance, repair, and overhaul) product type is most widely used and includes parts include engines, components, and airframe parts.

Based on aircraft type, it is segmented into wide-body aircraft, narrow-body aircraft, and regional jet. The narrow-body aircraft is majorly used owing to their connectivity and market presence, new routes are being introduced.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market are:

o Increasing the need to maintain and repair aircraft in order to increase longevity and address safety concerns.

o Growth of the aviation industry

Significant Developments:

o In January 2019, AAR signed a seven-year contract with the Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide MRO services for Pratt & Whitney F100-220 engine components.

o In November 2018, AAR signed a five-year contract worth USD 51 million with the US Marshals Service (USMS) to provide maintenance and logistics support services for the Boeing 737 series aircraft.

o In March 2019, A.J. Walter Aviation Limited signed a contract with Smart Lynx Airlines to provide consumables and expendables.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions in the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: LKD Aerospace, B/E Aerospace, Inc., Atlantis Systems Corp., Aventure International Aviation Services, General Electric Company, Pratt & Whitney, A J Walter Aviation Limited, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, and BF Goodrich

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o MRO parts

o Rotable Replacement Parts

o Others

By Aircraft Type:

o Wide Body

o Narrow Body

o Regional Jet

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Product Type

o By Aircraft Type

