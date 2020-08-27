Assessment AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Enabled Computer Vision Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

AllTheResearch illustrates the competitive market for AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem that includes strategic players such as Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, Halliburton, Kuwait Oil Company and others. Companies are increasingly investing in AI software and technology in recent days. Ambyint Infinity operates AWS Lamda and EMR to scale automatically and securely compute resources and for data storage. AWS prefers Ambyint’s software for real-time visualization, which it is offering to the oil and gas industry. Additionally, Rosneft has set drilling data monitoring stations with artificial intelligence elements at heavy drilling rigs. At the same time, Shell is planning to implement Smart Fields to increase the total amount of oil recovered from a field by 10% and enhance the rate of production.

AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem has made the decision-making process faster by detecting patterns that human eyes cannot see and thus, take advantage of the insights quicker. AI assistants in the oil industry are helping in providing customer support assistance, identifying key details, providing actionable summaries, and in removing the need for multitasking during important tasks. With help of an AI assistant, oil and gas companies can minimize or eliminate the duplication of efforts and reduce risks. AI assistants make decisions in real time and handle the growing complexity of engineering systems. The Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem is expected to witness growth at ~16. 2% CAGR from 2019 to 2020.

Table 1: AI in Oil and Gas Market Ecosystem: Segmentation

Solution Process Application Technology Hardware Solutions Reservoir Optimization Onshore IoT Software & Service Solutions Drilling Optimization Offshore Advance Analytics Data Storage solutions Production Optimization Robotics Safety management Cloud computing Others Mobility Others

The AI technology is allowing sensors with fiber optic cables to transmit digital information about temperature, pressure, and other field conditions to control centers where engineers constantly monitor production and make swift decisions on the best manner/process for extracting oil and gas. AI technologies are helping in activating underground valves electronically for better management of the oil flow. BP North America Petroleum, Inc. has installed sensors and fiber optic networks across its North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and other assets to collect and interpret huge amounts of data. North America has 60% of oil below the earth’s surface due to natural seeps. Robots powered by AI will navigate these oceanic regions and detect oil seeps, and thereby contribute to protecting the ecosystem and serve as indicators for robust energy resources.

Energy projects in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are expected to bring in about $1 trillion investments over the next five years. The GCC region is also looking to adopt new technologies in its petroleum industry to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and make processes more competent. Accenture and Microsoft are helping these regions in better decision-making. The Middle East is witnessing significant traction in the field of AI, and local entrepreneurs are working on developing region-specific AI tools for oil extraction. AI robots are helping in reducing the risk of exposure to dangerous working conditions for many employees. The U. S. has already experienced a decreasing trend of labor injuries or fatalities in the field in recent years. AI in oil and gas industry is an effort to improve employee working conditions and this is a smart investment for the oil and gas industry.

