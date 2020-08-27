The report studies the on Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market status and forecast, categorizes the global AI in Pharmaceutical market size (value & volume) by manufacturers (Google LLC., Intel Corporation, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, IBM Corporation, and more), and region.

Development of AI technology is helping the overall healthcare industry to flourish. A lot of transformations have occurred across various applications such as in diagnosis, advanced medical devices, drug discovery, hospital management, etc. Drug discovery is one of the emerging fields that is playing an important role in the growth of AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem. Leading pharmaceutical companies are working on deploying AI. Atomwise is one of the leading AI companies that helps top pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, etc., in the drug discovery process.

Key Players: Google LLC., Intel Corporation, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, IBM Corporation etc.



In the year 2019, Eli Lilly has made an agreement to pay Atomwise up to US$ 1Mn per target in discovery milestones. This partnership focuses on speeding up the drug development process that adds Atomwise’s advanced AI analytics over Eli Lilly’s researched molecules. Merck is working with Atomwise’s advanced AI technology that helps scan existing medicines and improve on the molecular design that might help fight diseases. Atomwise Inc. entered an evaluation agreement with Pfizer in 2018 to identify drug candidates for target proteins. This partnership will help Pfizer to analyze target proteins by using AI technology. Such new developments boost the overall growth of AI in pharmaceutical Market ecosystem. According to our estimates, the AI in pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem is expected to witness a growth of approx. 23.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Other start-ups such as Exscientia, Iktos, Biovista, and others are also fueling the growth of AI in Pharmaceuticals Market. Exscientia is an UK-based startup that offers drug discovery engine powered by AI technology. In 2017, Sanofi collaborated with Exscientia to discover small molecule and bispecific small-molecule candidates and to focus more on developing new drug combinations for diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the year 2019, the company has collaborated with GSK, especially to focus on therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, metabolic diseases, and other infectious diseases. GSK has agreed to pay US$ 43Mn to Exscientia if the 10 disease related target milestones are achieved.

Apart from drug discovery, AI in pharmaceutical can also be deployed for the clinical trial processes. Technologies like NLP and Machine Learning are used to correlate diverse data from EHR, medical databases, and trial database to speed up clinical trials. Finding the right patients for clinical trials is a huge and time-consuming process for clinicians. IBM Watson uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to match the patient criteria more accurately using the EHR data and to quickly provide clinicians a ranked list of eligible patient information.

The major players operating in the Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue (US$) Region Google LLC. Solution & Service Provider $136.22 Billion Global Intel Corporation Component Manufacturers $70.8 Billion Global Sanofi Pharmaceuticals $38.4Billion Global Eli Lilly and Company Pharmaceuticals $24.5 Billion Global IBM Corporation Solution & Service Provider $79 Billion Global

Very few markets have interconnectivity with other markets. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. Processor, Smartphones, and Cloud Computing are some of our key researched markets.

