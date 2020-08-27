This detailed market study covers engine mount market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in engine mount market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global engine mount market.

The focus of automotive manufacturers on light weighting and downsizing of under bonnet components is expected to create opportunities for research & development in automotive engine mounts for development of new products or damping materials. Favorable macro-economic environment in developed and developing nations is expected to boost market growth, as increase in vehicle production will in turn create demand for automotive engine mounts. In various countries of Asia Pacific and Africa, where average operational life of vehicle is high, significant replacement demand is expected to be created over the forecast period.

On the basis of fuel type, it is segmented into gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and hybrid. By engine type, it is segregated into L4, L6, V6, and V8. The L4 engine type has witnessed a significant rise in their demand and usage as they are widely used passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and the growth of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles has, in turn, propelled the growth of this segment.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd

2. Vibracoustic GmbH

3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

4. Kurashikikako (Dalian) Co. Ltd

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for high-torque, and high power for racing and luxury segment

o Growing awareness among customers regarding the need to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

North America and Western Europe have been traditional markets for engine mounts owing to the strong presence of the industrial sector. The industrial sector has been one of the key contributors to the economies in these regions. Major end-use industries in these regions are estimated to be municipal, industrial. These industries have an established base resulting in stable market demand. Moreover, most of these industries have been witnessing a transition in terms of product development and production methods. These factors are expected to drive the demand for the mining equipment market in North America and Western Europe region. Major markets by country in these regions include the US, Germany, France, UK, Canada, Spain, and others.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East region have witnessed tremendous growth in the industrial sector in recent years. Major companies operating in this market have made strategic developments to improve market presence in these regions. In addition to this, some of the fastest-growing economies including China and India have been major markets for various end-use industries including building & construction, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and so on. These industries, are estimated to register a high demand for the mining equipment market during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for engine mount market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global engine mount market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Gasoline

o Diesel

o Natural Gas

o Hybrid

By Engine Type:

o L4

o L6

o V6

o V8

By Vehicle Type:

o PC

o LCV

o HCV

o Two-Wheeler

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Vehicle Type

