Middle East & Africa ventilator market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Air Liquide, Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Smiths Group plc Acutronic Medical Systems AG, Getinge AB Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cepheid, Bunnell Incorporated, Leistung Equipamentos LTDA., Penlon Limited, ResMed, Vyaire, Zoll Medical, MAGNAMED, HEYER Medical AG, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. and G E Healthcare among others.

Market Segmentation: Middle East & Africa Ventilator Market

By Product type

(Intensive Care, Portable, Neonatal), Modality (Non-Invasive Ventilation, Invasive Ventilation),

Type

(Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal),

Mode

(Combined-Mode, Volume-Mode, Pressure-Mode, Other),

End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Centers, Speciality Clinics, Rehabilitation centers, Long Term Care Centres, Homecare Settings),

Country

(South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

