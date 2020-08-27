The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Interactive textbooks are also called as digital textbooks or eTextbooks which are an extended form of eBooks or digital books and it include elements of interactivity in addition. eBooks are only the digital version of printed textbooks. The global interactive textbooks market encircles vendors, such as publishers, ed-tech solution providers, and content creators, who are offering interactive textbooks to institutions. Most textbooks are used for institutional sales where as some vendors are also focusing on individual customers like children and parents.

The report also includes the profiles of key Interactive Textbooks market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Apple

Cambridge University Press

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

John Wiley and Sons

McGraw-Hill Education

Oxford University Press.

Pearson Education

VitalSource

Metrodigi

The interactive books market will achieve a fast growth during the forecast period owing to the alignment with education standards and increased student engagement. Increase in use of interactive textbook creation tools, there are various interactive textbook creation tools, such as Moglue, InteractBuilder, and Kitaboo, which attributes owing to the attraction of consumers and driving the market growth. Interactive textbooks consist of 3D images, audio clips and short video, interactive graphs and maps, embedded blogs and website links, and animations and other interactive content.

The “Global Interactive Textbooks Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Interactive Textbooks market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Interactive Textbooks market with detailed market segmentation by deployment , type, and end user . The global Interactive textbooks market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Interactive Textbooks market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Interactive Textbooks market.

The global Interactive Textbooks market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, and end user. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as Cloud – Based, and On – Premise. On the basis of type, market is segmented as app-based, E-books, Web-based, and Software.On the basis of end user, market is segmented as Education Institutions, K-12 schools, and other public.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Interactive Textbooks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Interactive Textbooks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Interactive Textbooks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Interactive Textbooks market in these regions



The reports cover key developments in the Interactive Textbooksmarket organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Interactive Textbooksmarket are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Interactive Textbooksmarket. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Interactive Textbooksmarket.

