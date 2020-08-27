Automotive aftermarket market is expected to witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive aftermarket market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. Increasing demand of advanced and upgraded vehicles, prevalence of improved distribution channels, rising vehicle sales of preowned and new vehicles, poor road infrastructure and growing vehicle fleet are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the automotive aftermarket market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising disposable income of the people along with changing lifestyle will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automotive aftermarket market in the above mentioned forecast period.

‘Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Automotive Aftermarket market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Tenneco Inc., Dana Limited., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Visteon Corporation., Johnson Controls., BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Europe S.p.A., Continental AG, 3M, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION,

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Dynamics:

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive aftermarket market is segmented on the basis of product, service channel, certification, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Automotive aftermarket market on the basis of product has been segmented as replacement parts, and accessories. Replacement parts have been further segmented into belt, brakes, clutch, electrical parts, lighting, electrical & AC parts, exhaust, filters, suspensions, transmission, and wiper parts. Accessories have been further segmented into car exteriors, and car interiors.

Based on service channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into DIY (do it yourself), DIFM (do it for me), and OE (delegating to OEM’s).

On the basis of certification, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into genuine parts, certified parts, and uncertified parts.

On the basis of distribution channel, automotive aftermarket market has been segmented into offline distribution channel, and online distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into retailers, wholesalers & distributors. Retailers have been further sub segmented into repair shops, and OEMs.

Automotive aftermarket has also been segmented on the basis of end user into service providers, independent workshops, and automotive OEM workshop. Service providers have been further segmented into telematics, and fleet management.

Important Features of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Report:

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market By Product (Replacement Parts, Accessories), Service Channel (DIY (Do It Yourself), DIFM (Do It for Me), OE (Delegating to OEM’s)), Certification (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts), Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel), End User (Service Providers, Independent Workshops, Automotive OEM Workshop), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The report is prepared on the basis of detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

Major Points covered in this report are as below

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Automotive Aftermarket Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Automotive Aftermarket Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Automotive Aftermarket Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Automotive Aftermarket Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Automotive Aftermarket Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Automotive Aftermarket Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Automotive Aftermarket Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Automotive Aftermarket Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Automotive Aftermarket Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

The questions that are answered in the report:

What are the top opportunities and trends that are currently ruling the market?

What are the drivers that are shaping the Automotive Aftermarket market?

What are the opportunities and challenges for the Artificial Intelligence market created by the outbreak of the COVID-19?

What are the segments of the Automotive Aftermarket market that are included in the report?

What are the regional developments prominent in the Automotive Aftermarket market?

