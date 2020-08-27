Market Overview:

The Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 390.64 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 90.01% from 2017 to 2025.

A Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) is a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network designed to allow long range communications at a low bit rate among things (connected objects), such as sensors operated on a battery. LPWAN is designed to connect users or businesses, and carry more data, using more power. LPWANs are used in applications including smart metering, smart lighting, asset monitoring and tracking, smart cities, precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, energy management, manufacturing, and industrial IoT deployments.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059537

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need of Connectivity in Enterprises

1.2 Reduced Power Consumption

1.3 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Devices

1.4 Deployment of Smart Cities and Smart Buildings

1.5 Growing need of Long Range Connectivity between Devices

1.6 Low Infrastructure and Operational Cost

1.7 Adoption of Iot Applications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Universal LPWAN Standards

2.2 Increasing Data Traffic Rate

2.3 Concerns for Security and Privacy

Market Segmentation:

The Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market is segmented on the basis of application, services, connectivity technologies, network deployments, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Livestock Monitoring

1.2 Smart Streetlights

1.3 Smart Waste Management

1.4 Smart Gas and Water Metering

1.5 Smart Buildings

1.6 Smart Parking

1.7 Other

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Low Power Wide Area Network Market

Mobile Money Market

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market

Mobile Virtualization Market

Road Safety Market

Mobile Device Management Market

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market

Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Narrowband IoT Market

Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Subscriber Data Management Market

Telecom API Market

Video Management Software (VMS) Market

Telecom Managed Services Market

Oilfield Communications Market

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

Video Streaming Software Market

SMS Firewall Market

Lecture Capture Systems Market

2. By Services:

2.1 Professional Services

2.2 Managed Services

3. By Connectivity Technologies:

3.1 Weightless

3.2 LoRaWAN

3.3 SIGFOX

4. By Network Deployments:

4.1 Public Sector

4.2 Private Sector

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Smart Logistic and Transportation

5.2 Manufacturing, Agriculture

5.3 Energy and Utilities

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Consumer Electronics

5.6 Oil and Gas

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Senet, Inc.

2. Sigfox

3. Weightless SIG

4. Waviot

5. Semtech Corporation

6. Actility

7. Loriot

8. Ingenu

9. Nwave Technologies

10. Link Labs, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059537

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609