According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Machine Automation Controller Market is accounted for $29.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on reducing the overall operational costs, the need to drive productivity in manufacturing industries, and the growing use of robots & robotics in the manufacturing sector is some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Machine automation controllers are likely used with IP20 and IP65 rating where the automated system is constantly in contact with dust, liquid and solid objects which are capable of damaging the system and cause production break down. DCS and Industrial PC are configured with IP65 or IP20 protocol since they provide addition protection. IP65 rated automation controller offers protection against dust and low-pressure jets of liquid from all directions. Automation controllers, such as DCS and industrial PC (IPC), have IP65 rating because a few components, such as flat panel monitor which do not have additional protection. The need to protect these external components has resulted in making IP65 rating a necessity.

Based on end user, automotive as well as food and beverages industry are estimated to see significant growth in the global machine automation controllers market, on account of growing usage of machine automation controllers for industrial automation globally. By Geography, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of machine automation controller market during the forecast period. Significant domestic demand for automated controllers has led to the establishment of manufacturing units in various industries, such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics, in APAC.

Some of the key players profiled in the machine automation controller market include ACS India, Advantech, Beckhoff Automation, Delta Electronics , Emerson, Hollysys Automation, Honeywell, Kollmorgen, Kontron, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Robert Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Products Covered:

• Compact Controller

• Modular Controller

Functions Covered:

• Communication

• Database Connection

• Logic Sequence

• Machine Monitoring

• Motion Control

• Network Safety

• Robotics

• Semiconductor Equipment Communication Standard/Generic Manufacturing Equipment (SECS/GEM)

Controllers Covered:

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Industrial PC

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Industries Covered:

• Discrete Industries

• Process Industries

Types Covered:

• Analog Input / Output Unit

• CPU Units

• Digital Input / Output Unit

• Load Cell Input Unit

• Position Interface Unit

• System Unit

Form Factors Covered:

• IP20

• IP65

• Other Form Factors

Applications Covered:

• Hard Disk Manufacturing Management

• PWB Mounting Process Management

• Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Process

End Users Covered:

• Discrete Industries

• Media and Telecommunications

• Process Industries

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

