According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vein Finders is accounted for $126.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $571.52 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population prone to chronic ailments and need for admittance to hospitals, increase in the need for cosmetic surgeries, increase in obesity due to sedentary lifestyles, and technological breakthroughs including the launching of passive vein finders are the key driving factors for the market growth.

Vein finders are essential tools used by health care professionals during venipuncture procedures that enable detection of invisible veins without causing patient discomfort. These are advanced devices used to detect veins under the skin to draw blood and IV access in various patient groups including geriatric, obese, and people of color where it is difficult to find veins.

Based on technology, Ultrasound segment is estimated to have the highest market during the forecast period. This technology uses soundwaves to help image venous structures and surrounding tissues on a screen for the technician. A strong pulse of sound is sent into the body from the transducer and the reflection of the pulse is detected to map the deeper structures. A new version of the Ultrasound that detects blood flow is called Doppler Ultrasound because it can detect the flow of blood from the shift in frequency of the reflected wave from an object. The use of Ultrasound during vein access is mostly for deeper veins 6 mm or more the skin. By geography, North America is projected to dominate the overall market by contributing a major chunk of revenue during the estimated time span. Apart from this, the increase in the frequency of medical surgeries in countries such as the U.S. has prompted the product demand in the region.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11412

Some of the key players profiled in the Vein F8inders include AccuVein Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Christie Medical Holdings Inc, DOSIS MandM, Easy-RN, InfraRed Imaging Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotusun, Near Infrared Imaging Inc, Rectus Energy, Rencongzhong, Sharn Anesthesia, Sylvan Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific LLC), TransLite LLC, Venoscope, VINO Optics, Vivolight, Vuetek, ZD Medical and Zhonglin.

Products Covered:

• Benchtop

• Handheld

Technologies Covered:

• Infra-Red

• Ultra violet

• Ultrasound

Applications Covered:

• Blood Draw/Venipuncture

• IV Access

• Other Application

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11412

Types Covered:

• Active Vein Finders

• Fixed Type Vein Finder

• Non-Imaging Type Vein Finder

• Passive Vein Finders

• Portable Type Vein Finder

• Wearable Type Vein Finder

End Users Covered:

• Blood Bank

• Blood Donation Centers

• Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Private Health Care Practices

• Specialized Clinics

• Veterinary Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11412