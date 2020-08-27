According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers is accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, global increase in risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed and increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, prominent usage of mold inhibitors, acidifiers, and other feed preservatives as feed additives and lack in awareness among the small-scale livestock growers are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Mycotoxins can be extremely detrimental to both humans and animals and may be the cause of various medical conditions. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers act as mycotoxin detoxifying agents in the feed. They are used as feed additives and help in reducing the bioavailability of mycotoxins in feed. Binders are large molecular weight compounds that can bind with the mycotoxins. They absorb the toxin in the guts, resulting in the excretion of toxin binder complex in the feces. Mycotoxin modifiers, on the other hand, work by transforming the toxin into non-toxic metabolites. This prevents or minimizes the exposure of animals to mycotoxins.

By Type, the Clay segment is estimated to have the highest market during the forecast period. In mycotoxin binders segment, clay dominated among all the subtypes of mycotoxin binders, whereas yeast dominated among all the subtypes of mycotoxin modifiers. Mycotoxin binders are used widely as they are cheaper and are commercialized on a large scale, making them comparatively easy to procure. Furthermore, these have a longer shelf life and does not get affected by different climatic conditions, making them safe for use in all climatic conditions. By geography, North America market accounted for the largest share in the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. This dominance is attributed to the increase in mycotoxin risk level in livestock feed and the adoption rate of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in livestock feed in this region is high as compared to other regions. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory framework in these countries for mycotoxin threshold level has also resulted in an increased demand for mycotoxin binders & modifiers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Mycotoxin Binders & Modifiers include Adisseo, ADM, Alltech, BASF, Bayer, BIOMIN, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Global Nutritech, Impextraco, Kemin, Norel, Novus, Nutreco and Perstorp.

Livestocks Covered:

• Aquatic Animals

• Equine

• Pet

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Other Livestocks

Types Covered:

• Mycotoxin Modifiers

• Mycotoxins Binders

Products Covered:

• Bentonite

• Hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate (HSCAS)

• Polysaccharides

• Zeolites

• Denaturants

• Adsorbents

• Other Products

Natures Covered:

• Inorganic

• Organic

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

