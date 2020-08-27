According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pigment Dispersions is accounted for $37.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for paints and coatings, booming construction industry and increasing applications of pigment dispersions in emerging economies are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations and volatility in raw material (pigment) prices are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Pigment Dispersions used in liquid coatings, paints or inks to produce a stable suspension. Pigment wetting, grinding stage, & stabilization of pigment suspension are the process of dispersion. The pigment dispersion is the process in which pigment powder is broken down in individual particles by mechanical shear, so the pigment agglomerates are broken after this process the finely distributed pigments come back together to form to larger structures. one of the important steps in the production of pigmented coatings in the homogeneous distribution of solid pigments within the liquid binder solution. The grinding process can be regarded as a deflocculating process. It is used in many color & coating.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11410

By Dispersion Type, Water-Based Dispersions is the larger and the faster-growing dispersion type owing to its low VOC, good gloss, high tinting strength, fluidity, and storage stability properties. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the global pigment dispersions market during the forecast period. The demand for pigment dispersions is high in developing economies such as China and India. The growth of the pigment dispersions market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry. Rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making Asia Pacific an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pigment Dispersions include Archroma Management LLC, BASF, Cabot Corporation, Chromaflo, Chromatech Inc, Clariant, DIC Corporation, Dowdupont Inc, Dystar, Heubach GmbH, Lanxess, Penn Color, Pidilite, Rpm International Inc, Sherwin Williams, Solvay S.A. and Sudarshan Chemical.

Request for Report Discount @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11410

Dispersion Types Covered:

• Solvent-Based Dispersions

• Water-Based Dispersions

• Other Dispersion Type

Pigment Types Covered:

• Inorganic Pigments

• Organic Pigments

Applications Covered:

• Inks

• Plastics

• Paints & Coatings

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Furniture

• Packaging

• Paper & Printing

• Printing

• Textile

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances