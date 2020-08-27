The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was valued at USD 14.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 78.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Any illegal act involving the obtaining of something of value through willful misrepresentation is called fraud. Fraud Prevention and Detection is the prevention and detection and adequate response to fraudulent activitiesand prevents unauthorized access. A fraud prevention and detection system helps in real-time user-level decision making, device fingerprinting, and comprehensive scoring models that directly correlate to data quality that benefits the clients to expand revenues, recapture lost opportunity costs, minimize charge backs, and centralize fraud intelligence system.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059576

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Incorporation of AI and machine learning for fraud detection

1.2 Increasing economies

1.3 Growing rate of online transaction over mobile and web applications

1.4 Rising fraudulent activities

1.5 Growing revenue loss for organizations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about possible fraudulent in various industries

2.2 Poor integration capabilities

2.3 Costly deployment

2.4 Prior detection of fraudulent activities

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented on the application, component, organization size, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Mobile payment

1.2 Insurance claims

1.3 Electronic payment

1.4 Money laundering

1.5 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Authentication

2.1.1.1 SFA

2.1.1.2 MFA

2.1.2 Fraud analytics

2.1.2.1 Social media analytics

2.1.2.2 Customer analytics

2.1.2.3 Predictive analytics

2.1.2.4 Behavioral analytics

2.1.2.5 Big data analytics

2.1.3 GRC solutions

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

User Provisioning Market

Web Application Firewall Market

Encryption Software Market

File Integrity Monitoring Market

Security Advisory Services Market

Telecom IT Services Market

Rich Communications Services Market

Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market

Mobile Satellite Services Market

Telecom Operations Management Market

Telecom Expense Management Market

Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market

Telecom Billing Market

Mobile Middleware Market

Enterprise Mobility Management Market

Mobile Learning Market

Oil and Gas Mobility Market

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance

2.2.2.2 Training and education

2.2.2.3 Consulting

3. By Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Business

4. By Deployment Model:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premise

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government and Defense

5.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Real Estate

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

2. Lexisnexis

3. Fair Isaac Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. ACI Worldwide, Inc

7. SAS Institute

8. Fiserv, Inc.

9. BAE Systems

10. Nice Systems Ltd.

11. DXC Technology (CSC)

12. Threatmetrix, Inc.

13. SAP SE

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059576

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609