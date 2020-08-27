What is Big Data Analytics in Banking?

Big Data analytics is an expanding technology which has application in diverse segments of the business world. It involves usage of some advanced statistical and mathematical models such as data mining, artificial intelligence and predictive analysis. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as increasing need for real time monitoring of data generated by banks, growing adoption rate of Internet of Things (IoT) along with growing need for security of data have been driving the global big data analytics market. On the other hand, lacking awareness of the various benefits of big data solutions in banking sector as well as government rules & regulations might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAP SE

• Microsoft

• HP

• Amazon AWS

• Google

• Hitachi Data Systems

• Tableau

• New Relic

• Alation

• Teradata

• VMware

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Segmentation, by Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Segmentation, by Application

• Feedback Management

• Fraud Detection and Management

• Customer Analytics

• Social Media Analytics

• Others

Global Big Data Analytics in Banking Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

