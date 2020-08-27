According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Decorative Laminates Market is accounted for $6.99 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.22 billion by growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Key factors driving the decorative laminates market include upcoming cultural and fashion trends in interior designing, increase in demand from the flooring industry, cabinets, and rise in demand from the rebounding housing markets. However, High cost of high pressure decorative laminates acts as a restraint to market growth.

Decorative laminates are laminated products used as furniture surface materials or wall panelling. They are commonly used as an overlay over wooden furniture. Decorative laminates are an essential part of interior surfacing solution. Use of decorative laminates on wooden furniture surface provides a unique and stylish look to furniture in residential and non-residential buildings. They enhance the lifespan of surfaces and give them an attractive finish.

Based on types covered, the general purpose segment is expected to lead the decorative laminates market during the forecast period. General purpose decorative laminates are known for their excellent properties such as impact resistance, ease of cleaning, hygiene, scratch resistance, and heat resistance. By Geography, North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the decorative laminates market during the forecast period.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11362

Some of the key players profiled in the Decorative Laminates market include Abet Laminati S.P.A, Archidply Industries Ltd, Fletcher Building Limited, Fundermax GmbH, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Merino Group, Omnova Solutions Inc, Panolam Industries International, Inc, Stylam Industries Ltd, Wilsonart International Inc, Advanced Technology, Armstrong World Industries, Formica, Kingboard Holdings, Kronospan Holdings, Ronotex, Timber Products and Woodcraft Industries. .

Production Techniques Covered:

• Melamine Resin Soaking

• Phenolic Resin Soaking

Types Covered:

• Backer

• General Purpose

• Postforming

• Special Products

Sources Covered:

• Brown Paper

• Decorative Paper

• Overlay Translucent Sheet

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11362

Properties Covered:

• Anti-Bacterial

• Fire-Retardant

• Magnetic

Build Types Covered:

• Non-Core

• Unicore

Raw Materials Covered:

• Adhesives

• Overlays

• Plastic Resins

• Wood Substrate

Finishings Covered:

• Matt

• Polished

• Smooth

• Textured

• Other Finishings

Applications Covered:

• Cabinets

• Counter Top

• Flooring

• Furniture

• Table Top

• Wall Panels

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11362